Today’s the candidate filing deadline for Iowa’s June Primaries

DES MOINES — State and federal candidates who want to be included on the June Primary ballots for Republicans and for Democrats face a 5 p.m. deadline today to deliver their nomination petitions to the Secretary of State’s office in Des Moines.

House Speaker Pat Grassley told reporters most of the Republicans currently serving in the Iowa House are seeking reelection.

“As we look across the state, there are other opportunities that we continue to have,” Grassley said. “If you look at the last election results (from 2022), there are seats with just a little more time and resources, we could have had an even larger majority.”

Republicans currently hold 64 of the 100 seats in the Iowa House. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst said Democrats have a good chance of gaining seats because the GOP’s 2024 legislative agenda is lacking. “There’s not a bill in there to defend reproductive freedom. There’s not a bill in there to make child care really, boldly different across this state,” Konfrst said. ” There’s not a bill to really address affordable housing.”

In the state senate, Republicans hold a 34-seat super majority. Senate GOP Leader Jack Whitver said Republican candidates have been recruited in four senate districts currently held by Democrats, but areas where Governor Kim Reynolds and Donald Trump have done well in the past.

“It’s hard to believe when we’re sitting here with 34 (Republicans in the 50-seat senate) that we have a chance in four seats, but depending on how the election goes, those are seats we’re watching very, very closely,” Whitver told reporters Thursday.

Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum counters tht Democrats can do well in the 2024 election because Republicans in the legislature are ignoring what’s most important to Iowans.

“They’ve asked us to fully fund education,” Jochum said. “They’ve asked us to stop stripping away local control from school boards and cities and counties.”

Jochum has developed a plan she says will help Democrats make progress over the next three elections and regain a majority of state senate seats in the 2030 election. Jochum is not seeking reelection this year after serving in the legislature since 1993.