Thursday September 29th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10

AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk with Kirk Ferentz (tape-delayed from Wednesday) — 6:30

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota rookie Matt Wallner drove in a career-high three runs and Gio Urshela and Jake Cave each had three hits as the Twins beat Chicago 7-4, sending the White Sox to their eighth straight loss. Jose Miranda added an RBI double for the Twins. They tied the White Sox for second in the AL Central at 76-79. Cleveland blew by both of them over the last three weeks to clinch the division with 10 days left. Caleb Thielbar got the win in relief. Johnny Cueto lost his fourth straight start for the White Sox.

== Despite the Twins win, both Minnesota and the White Sox were officially eliminated from postseason contention late Wednesday night after Seattle’s 3-1 win over Texas. Both the Twins and White Sox have 76-79 records and are not able to catch Seattle, who currently holds down the final Wild Card spot for the AL playoffs with an 84-70 record.

IOWA CITY — Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather says the defense must limit big plays to have any chance against 4th-ranked Michigan. The Wolverines struck with two big plays early and clobbered the Hawkeyes 42-3 in last year’s Big Ten Championship.

Merriweather says the Hawkeyes must make the Wolverines go on extended drives.

As a native of Belleville, Michigan, Merriweather says this game has a lot of meaning for him.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock, with the pre-game at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

LAWRENCE, KANSAS — Kansas coach Lance Leipold says his team is not concerned with the national rankings. Despite a 4-0 start to the season, the Jayhawks are not ranked heading into this week’s game against Iowa State.

Leipold says the ISU program is one they have tried to model themselves after.

Leipold says Hunter Dekkers’ time in the Iowa State program has helped him adjust to the starting role.

Leipold says Dekkers’ has played well.

Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 Saturday

CRESTON — The NIACC volleyball team picked up a three-set sweep on the road at Southwestern last night in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play. NIACC won 25-15, 25-18 and 25-13 as it improved their overall record to 6-14 on the season with a 3-2 record in the conference. Freshman Jaida Hansen led the Trojans with eight kills and two blocks. Kyla Moore had six kills and three blocks and Tiegan Barkema had five kills, two digs and two blocks. NIACC’s Kaylee Ollendieck had nine digs and four assists. Ryley Wetlaufer had 15 assists, 14 digs, a career-high four ace serves and two kills and Alyssa Wickersheim had three kills and two ace serves NIACC returns to action Friday and Saturday at the DMACC tournament.

MASON CITY — The NIACC soccer teams split at home yesterday with Southeastern. Brianna Marchand had two goals, including what turned out to be the game-winner with about 15 minutes left, to give the Trojans a 3-2 win. NIACC is 2-5-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. They’ll return to action on Saturday at Marshalltown Community College. The NIACC men were shut out by Southeastern 3-0. NIACC drops to 2-8-1 overall and 1-3 in the conference and will return to action on Tuesday afternoon at home against Northeast Community College.