Thursday October 14th Local Sports
IOWA CITY — Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras says the Hawkeyes have moved on after a thrilling win over Penn State. The 2nd-ranked Hawkeyes are at home on Saturday against Purdue.
Freshman Keegan Johnson has provided the Hawkeyes some big plays at receiver. Johnson had a big play against Penn State and is averaging over 34 yards per catch.
Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30 with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO
AMES — Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar says crowd noise could be a factor this weekend when the Cyclones visit Kansas State. Kolar says the Cyclones need to keep the crowd out of the game.
Kolar says the Cyclones are ready to go after a bye week.
Kickoff in Manhattan is scheduled for 6:30 Saturday evening.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer gave his offensive staff an early homework assignment before the bye week. Coaches began dissecting why the Vikings have been frequently stalled after halftime. They’re trying to prevent a troubling pattern from becoming a trend. The Vikings have only 42 points after halftime in five games. That’s tied for the fourth-fewest in the league. Over the last four weeks, the offense has failed to score a touchdown in the second half. The Vikings play at Carolina this week. Then they have their break.
AMES — Iowa State basketball coach T. J. Otzelberger says his first goal is to restore pride in the program. The former Cyclone assistant took over a program that plunged to the bottom of the Big 12 with an 0-18 record in Steve Prohm’s final season as head coach.
Otzelberger says it is important to have players who take pride in being a Cyclone.
Otzelberger looks to rebuild a program that has won four Big 12 Tournament titles and made five trips to the NCAA Tournament since 2014.
The Cyclones open at home November 9th against Kennesaw State.
MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team fell to Ellsworth in five sets on Sophomore Night at the campus gym. The Trojans took the first two sets 25-21 and 25-18, but the Panthers came back to sweep the final three sets, 25-23, 25-19 and 15-13. Grace Tobin led the way for NIACC with 24 kills, 16 digs, four assists, four aces and two blocks, while Samantha Coron had 23 digs, 16 assists, six kills and three aces. NIACC is 15-18 overall and 1-6 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Trojans head to the Iowa Central tournament on Friday and Saturday where they will face the host Tritons and Central Community College of Columbus Nebraska on Friday, followed by matches with Cowley County Kansas Community College and Carl Sandburg College of Illinois on Saturday.