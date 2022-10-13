Thursday October 13th Local Sports

IOWA CITY — Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz says he has not considered resigning in the midst of a horrific start by the Iowa offense. The Hawkeyes are ranked last in the country in total offense and have only scored seven touchdowns in a 3-3 start to the season.

His comments come after two Big Ten West head coaches have already been fired and days after Rutgers and Indiana fired assistant coaches.

Ferentz says having played for the Hawkeyes is one of the reasons he feels added responsibility in his job.

Ferentz does not believe in making change for changes sake and that is why they have stuck with Spencer Petras at quarterback and not gone to Alex Padilla.

Iowa is off this week and returns to action next Saturday when they travel to 2nd-ranked Ohio State.

AMES — Iowa State has the top ranked defense in the Big 12 but that unit will be tested on Saturday at Texas. Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers returned from injury and threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win over Oklahoma.

That’s sophomore safety Bo Freyler. The ISU defense only surrendered 10 points in a loss to Kansas State but Freyler says they are always looking to improve.

Freyler says they need to limit big plays by Texas.

Kickoff in Austin is scheduled for 11 o’clock on Saturday.

AMES — Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says freshmen Tamin Lipsey and Eli King are two of the options at point guard heading into the season. Big 12 Freshman of the Year Tyrese Hunter transferred to Texas and Temple transfer Jeremiah Williams is out for the season with an achilles injury.

Otzelberger says the young point guards will be surrounded by experienced players.

Otzelberger says it will take time for the freshmen to adjust.

In Otzelberger’s first season at the helm, the Cyclones used a defensive, physical style of play to finish 22-13 after a trip to the Sweet 16.

Otzelberger says it is a new season and a new challenge.

The Cyclones open at home on November 7th against IUPUI.

MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team dropped a three-set decision to 13th-ranked Hawkeye Community College in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest last night at the campus gym. Hawkeye won 25-9, 25-18, 25-16. Sophomore Tiegan Barkema led the Trojans with six kills, 11 digs, two ace serves and one block. Sophomore Kaylee Ollendieck had 10 digs and Ryley Wetlaufer had four assists and six digs. Also for the Trojans, Kennedy Schwiesow had two digs, Abby Suiter had two blocks and Kalayah Kaschub had three kills and one block. Kyla Moore had had two kills, one dig and one block and Alyssa Wickersheim had four kills. NIACC (10-20, 3-4) returns to action Friday and Saturday at the Iowa Central tournament in Fort Dodge.

MASON CITY — The NIACC women’s soccer team scored all four of their goals in the first half in a 4-0 win over Marshalltown Community College at home on Wednesday. Liv Staberg, Jette Busche, Jaya Soor and Brianna Marchand all scored goals while Jada Westover picked up the shutout win in goal. NIACC is 5-6-2 overall and 5-2-1 in the conference and will host Hawkeye Community College on Saturday.