Thursday November 30th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Lions TV at kribam.com — Clear Lake boys basketball vs. Charles City — pre-game 7:20, tipoff 7:30

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ben Krikke and Tony Perkins scored 21 points each and Iowa rode a 56-point second half to a 103-78 victory over North Florida. Patrick McCaffery and Owen Freeman added 16 points each and Payton Sandfort scored 10 for Iowa. A hook shot by Dorian James gave North Florida a 50-49 lead early in the second half but a 17-5 run capped by Sandfort’s 3-pointer put the Hawkeyes up 11. Another Sandfort 3-pointer gave the Hawkeyes an 80-61 lead a couple of minutes later. A 3-pointer from Josh Dix pushed the Hawkeyes past 100 points and gave them a 24-point lead with 3:24 remaining.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Darnell Brodie had 21 points in Drake’s 83-65 victory over Valparaiso on Wednesday night. Brodie added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries scored 16 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line, and added six rebounds. Kyron Gibson shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. Isaiah Stafford finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Beacons (4-3, 0-1). Cooper Schwieger added 13 points and six rebounds for Valparaiso. Darius DeAveiro also had 11 points and five assists.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Cade Tyson had 22 points in Belmont’s 90-70 victory over Northern Iowa on Wednesday night. Tyson had eight rebounds for the Bruins (5-3, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 18 points and added three steals. Malik Dia was 7 of 15 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points. The Panthers (2-5, 0-1) were led by Trey Campbell, who recorded 13 points. Michael Duax added 12 points for Northern Iowa. In addition, Tytan Anderson had eight points and eight rebounds.

AMES — Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says his team must learn to handle adversity as they get ready for Friday’s visit to DePaul. The Cyclones dropped the final two games at a tournament in Florida to Virginia Tech and Texas A&M.

Otzelberger says the Cyclones did not do a good job of handling the elevated level of physical play.

Otzelberger called it a learning experience for his team.

Iowa State is 5-2 on the season.

ST. PAUL, Minnesota – The Iowa State women got back in the win column with an 85-44 victory over St. Thomas (3-4, 0-0 Summit) on Wednesday night. With a 3-pointer in the first quarter, Iowa State reached 900-consecutive games with a made triple, the longest streak in all of NCAA women’s basketball. The streak began on Feb. 19, 1995, at Colorado.

Kelsey Joens led the Cyclone effort with the first 3-pointer made and 17 total points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor to go along with five rebounds, two assists and one block. Nyamer Diew and Audi Crooks both had 12 and Jalynn Bristow also joined in double-figure scoring with 10. Addy Brown had a near double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.

Iowa State is now 3-3 on the season and will return to Hilton Coliseum on Sunday afternoon against North Carolina-Wilmington.

IOWA CITY — Iowa women’s coach Lisa Bluder says forward Hannah Stuelke is doubtful for Saturday’s game at home against Bowling Green. The sophomore from Cedar Rapids missed the final two games of the Gulf Coast Showcase with an unspecified leg injury.

Stuelke was the Big Ten’s Sixth Player of the Year as a freshman and is averaging better than 12 and-a-half points and six and-a-half rebounds this season. The fourth ranked Hawkeyes are 7-1 and are getting ready to host a Bowling Green squad that is 5-1.

Tipoff on Saturday against Bowling Green is scheduled for 12:30 with the pre-game starting at 12:15 on AM-1300 KGLO

IOWA CITY — Iowa receiver Nico Ragaini says the 16th-ranked Hawkeyes will need to be at their best when they play 2nd- ranked Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Hawkeyes are a better than three touchdown underdog against a Wolverine team that will be in search of a third straight conference title.

Ragaini says the Michigan defense is as good as advertised.

Ragaini says the championship game is unlike any other they play.

Kickoff in Indianapolis is scheduled for 7:15 Saturday night with the pre-game starting at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

CEDAR FALLS — Retired Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby will serve as interim athletic director at Northern Iowa. Bowlsby’s first AD job was at UNI beginning in 1983. He also served stints at Iowa and Stanford. He has no plans to make it a full time job.

Bowlsby says he was approached by UNI president Mark Nook after David Harris left to become the new athletic director at Tulane.

UNI has served as a launching pad for several coaches and administrators who have had very successful careers.

Bowlsby also currently serves as a member of the steering committee for UNI’s Our Tomorrow Campaign that has raised over $243 million towards its $250 million goal to invest in all areas of the university.