Thursday November 16th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class A state football championship — West Hancock vs. Woodbury Central — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 1:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Kansas State — pre-game 7:15, kickoff 7:30

CEDAR FALLS — West Hancock faces Woodbury Central in the Class A state football championship game this afternoon at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. West Hancock lost last year’s state championship game to Grundy Center and has an 11-1 record heading into today’s contest. Coach Mark Sanger says his 13 seniors are ready to play their final game today, having been a very successful group that has made the playoffs every year, winning the championship in 2021 and finishing runner-up last year.

Sanger says he knows the Woodbury Central offense will be a challenge for his team.

Woodbury Central comes in with a perfect 12-0 record. You can hear live and local coverage of the West Hancock Eagles this afternoon with the pre-game starting shortly after 12:30 with the kickoff slated for just after 1 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com

— State championship games today:

EIGHT-PLAYER — 9:30 — Bishop Garrigan of Algona (11-1) vs. Bedford (12-0)

CLASS 1A — 4:00 — MFL MarMac (11-1) vs. Grundy Center (12-0)

CLASS 4A — 7:00 — Lewis Central (10-2) vs. Western Dubuque (11-1)

WEBSTER CITY — Hall of Fame high school football coach Bob Howard has announced his retirement as the coach at Webster City. Webster City athletic director Jess Howard has confirmed that the 70-year-old Howard is stepping down after his 47th season, including the last 17 with the Lynx. Howard won 372 games, reached the playoffs 30 times, including 14 times with Webster City, and won three titles.

IOWA CITY — Iowa star Cooper DeJean has been lost for the season after suffering a lower leg injury in practice. DeJean is one of the nation’s top defensive players and he also led the Big Ten in punt returns.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on the Hawk Talk with Kirk Ferentz show that you heard on KGLO last night. He says recovery will take at least six to eight weeks.

DeJean’s loss is a blow to the defense and special team units that have carried Iowa to an 8-2 record. Ferentz says redshirt freshman Deshaun Lee will step in at corner.

Kick returner Kaden Wetjen will take over punt return duties.

IOWA CITY — Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill hopes last week’s performance against Rutgers is a sign of things to come. The Hawkeyes had their best performance in years with 402 yards of offense in a 22-0 win over Rutgers.

Hill says the Illini have an aggressive defense.

The Hawkeyes will clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship game if they can get the victory.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30 with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht says the Cyclones are only concerned about 7th-ranked Texas and not the Big 12 chase. ISU is part of a four-way tie for second place and hosts the league leading Longhorns under the lights on Saturday.

Becht says it will take a good week of preparation to get ready for a talented Texas defense.

With two games remaining the Cyclones are still in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Kickoff on Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium is scheduled for 7 o’clock.

IOWA CITY — The 2nd-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women return to action tonight at home against Kansas State. The Wildcats stunned the Hawkeyes last season in Manhattan.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. K-State center Ayoka Lee is averaging better than 19 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Junior guard Sydney Affolter leads Iowa in rebounding at better than nine per game.

It will start a two game homestand for the Hawkeyes who will host Drake on Sunday.

You can hear the Iowa-Kansas State game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 7:15 with the tipoff at 7:30

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 31 points in his return from a calf injury, Kevin Durant also scored 31 and the Phoenix Suns cruised past the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-115 on Wednesday night. The Timberwolves had their seven-game winning streak snapped. Booker returned after missing five games with a strained right calf. Booker shot 12 of 22 from the field, adding five assists and four rebounds. Durant made 11 of 15 shots. Karl Anthony-Towns led the Timberwolves with 25 points on his 28th birthday. Mike Conley had 14 points while Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels both scored 13.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended Golden State’s Draymond Green for five games for grabbing Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert around the neck “in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner.” Also penalized by the league for their roles in the incident, which happened early in Tuesday’s game between the Timberwolves and Warriors, were Gobert, his Minnesota teammate Jaden McDaniels and Golden State guard Klay Thompson — all fined $25,000 by the league. McDaniels and Thompson were both ejected from the game, as was Green. But Green will pay the biggest price, both in terms of games missed and money lost. The suspension will cause him to forfeit $769,704 in salary.