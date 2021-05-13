Thursday May 13 Local Sports

TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Andrew Vaughn hit his first career home run, Yasmani Grandal connected for the second straight day and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 13-8 for their fifth win in a row. José Abreu drove in three runs and Billy Hamilton matched his career high with four hits and also scored three times. The White Sox have won six of seven, boosting the best record in the majors to 21-13. Nelson Cruz hit his ninth homer for the Twins, who have dropped three straight and seven of eight. Josh Donaldson drove in three runs.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings and University of Iowa head coach Jerry Burns has died at 94. Burns took over the Vikings in a time of turmoil and led the team to three playoff berths in six seasons. He helped Green Bay win the first two Super Bowls as defensive backs coach. Then he joined Vikings coach Bud Grant as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator in 1968. He held the position until 1985 and became head coach in 1986. Burns had a 55-46 record, including 3-3 in the postseason. He retired after the 1991 season. He was an astute strategist on the field and a colorful character off of it. Burns was the head coach at Iowa from 1961 to 1965, compiling a record of 16-27-2.
GARNER — After playing and serving as an assistant coach in the program Brandon Kammrad has been named the new head football coach at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. The 2005 graduate replaces Darrell Schumacher, who retired at the end of last season.
Kammrad joined the staff of Scott Van Dusseldorp back in 2011. Van Dusseldorp was Kammrad’s high school coach.
Kammrad on his style of play.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will open up the football season on August 27th against Hancock County rival West Hancock.
AMES — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell is not focused on the lofty expectations his Cyclones face heading into next season. With nearly all the key players returning from last year’s team that reached the Big 12 Championship and beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl, ISU could be ranked in the top five heading into Campbell’s sixth season at the helm.
Campbell is confident the Cyclones can handle the expectations.
Campbell says the Cyclones have always focused on improvement and not the weekly results.
The Cyclones open next season at home on September 4th against Northern Iowa.
MASON CITY — State qualifying track meets for boys and girls take place this afternoon with qualifiers heading to next week’s state track meet in Des Moines. Looking at where area schools are heading this afternoon:
== 1A at Northwood — Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, Newman, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, Riceville, Rockford, St. Ansgar, West Fork, West Hancock
== 1A at Grundy Center — North Butler
== 2A at Hudson — Belmond-Klemme, Central Springs, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Osage
== 3A at Nevada — Clear Lake, Hampton-Dumont-CAL
== 3A at Independence — Charles City
== 4A at Urbandale — Mason City
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Mason City boys won the Class 2A district tennis tournament at Cedar Rapids Prairie on Wednesday. The Mohawks qualified as a team with Cedar Falls finishing second and Cedar Rapids Washington finishing third. Mason City seniors James Matthews and Caden Rodning won the doubles title while freshman Reed Kruger finished second in singles.
LIVERMORE — Most boys golf sectional meets across the state will take place tomorrow, but there is one Class 1A sectional in our area that takes place today. Bishop Garrigan will host the 1A sectional at Spring Valley today, with the other teams there being Newman, North Iowa, Northwood-Kensett, St. Ansgar, West Fork and West Hancock. Qualifiers from this sectional will head to the district meet in Fort Dodge a week from Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – NIACC sophomore Thea Lunning shot an 89 in the third round Wednesday at the NJCAA Division I national championships on the Plantation Bay Golf and Country Club course in Ormond Beach Florida.
Lunning, who is from Mason City, improved her score for the second consecutive day. She recorded a 91 on Monday and a 90 on Tuesday. Lunning currently sits in 60th place with a three-day total of 270.
The final round of the 72-hole tournament is set for Thursday.
MASON CITY – For the first time since 2013, the NIACC men’s soccer team has advanced in the regional tournament.
NIACC (6-8) topped Scott CC 4-1 Wednesday in the opening round of the NJCAA Region XI Division II tournament on the NIACC campus. Before Wednesday’s tournament victory, the last time the Trojans advanced in the regional tournament was with a 4-3 win over Indian Hills in 2013.
NIACC, the fourth-seed, advances to play top-seed Southeastern (11-1-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the regional semifinals. The No. 9 Blackhawks received a first-round bye in the regional tournament.
Southeastern topped NIACC 2-0 and 1-0 in their two regular season meetings.