Thursday March 7th Local Sports

DES MOINES — Kannon Still scored with six seconds left to give Marquette Catholic of Bellevue a 59-57 win over Lake Mills last night in the Class 1A semifinals of the boys state basketball tournament, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Lake Mills led the contest by eight early in the second quarter, but Marquette cut their lead to 36-35 at halftime. Marquette then outscored Lake Mills 18-11 in the third to take the lead and led by eight early in the fourth quarter, holding off a late Lake Mills rally. Bulldogs coach Kyle Menke.

Leading scorer Lance Helming fouled out with 5:24 left in the game, but Menke says his team didn’t quit.

The game was the final one for seven Lake Mills seniors, including Menke’s son Eli.

The season was a memorable one for Menke, who was diagnosed with myeloid acute leukemia last spring and didn’t know if he’d be able to coach his 24th season.

Helming led Lake Mills with 16 points, while Aiden Stensrud had another double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs end their season with a 25-2 record. Marquette is now 27-1 and will face the team who has given them their only loss, North Linn, in Friday afternoon’s Class 1A championship game. North Linn advanced to their seventh straight final with a 67-51 win over Winfield-Mount Union.

== Class 4A quarterfinals Wednesday

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 66, Dallas Center-Grimes 45

Ankeny 60, Dubuque Senior 47

Valley West Des Moines 64, Johnston 57

Bettendorf 65, Cedar Falls 56

== Class 2A semifinals today

10:30—#1 Western Christian of Hull vs. #5 Treynor

12:15—#2 Hudson vs. #6 Unity Christian of Orange City

== Class 3A semifinals today

2:00—#1 Decorah vs #4 Davenport Assumption

3:45—#2 Waverly-Shell Rock vs #3 MOC-Floyd Valley

== Class 4A semifinals today

5:30—#1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. #5 Ankeny

7:15—#2 Valley West Des Moines vs. #6 Bettendorf

AMES — 6th-ranked Iowa State rallied from a 14-point second half deficit to edge 20th-ranked BYU 68-63 last night as the Cyclones finished the season 18-0 at Hilton Coliseum.

That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. The Cyclones limited BYU to 23 second half points on seven-of-30 shooting.

The Cyclones are 24-6 overall and 13-4 in the Big 12. They close the regular season on Saturday at Kansas State.

ST. LOUIS — Drake’s Tucker DeVries has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season. DeVries was the top scorer in conference play at 23-and-a-half points per game and finished in the top 10 in rebounding and steals and feels his role changed this season.

DeVries led a Drake team with 10 new players.

Drake is the two seed in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis and opens Friday night against the winner of today’s game between Illinois State and Evansville. The Bulldogs won the tournament a year ago as the two seed

Drake is 25-6 heading into this weekend’s Valley tournament

IOWA CITY — Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery says he has not made a final decision but he does not plan on using his COVID season to return for a sixth season. The son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is averaging just under nine points per game and will take part in Senior Day ceremonies on Sunday when the Hawkeyes host Illinois.

McCaffery says he could always change his mind and there is no immediate timetable for a final decision.

McCaffery says his immediate goal is to play professionally.

Tipoff on Sunday is scheduled for 6 o’clock with the pre-game at 5 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.