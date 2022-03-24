Thursday March 24th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay — 12:00
CHICAGO — Iowa State senior forward George Conditt is headed home for Friday night’s Sweet 16 game against Miami. The native of Chicago will be playing his first game in the United Center.
Conditt has watched a number of games in the United Center.
Conditt says the Cyclones remain motivated by the coaches and media members who picked them to finish last in the Big 12 after last year’s 2-22 finish.
Conditt says the Cyclones are succeeding because they are playing with no fear.
Tipoff between Iowa State and Miami is scheduled for 8:45 Friday night.
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA — The Iowa State women are getting ready for Friday night’s NCAA regional semifinal round game against Creighton. It is ISU’s first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2010 while Creighton is coming off an upset win at Iowa.
That’s Iowa State guard Emily Ryan who says these teams are similar in some ways.
Ryan says defending the three point shot is a key.
With a victory the Cyclones would advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2009. Tipoff on Friday night is scheduled for 8:30
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Correa has declared the postseason “his time,” and the Minnesota Twins hope all that October experience can turn around the fortunes of a snake-bitten franchise. The former Houston Astros star tugged on a Twins’ No. 4 jersey and was formally introduced Wednesday, five days after agreeing to a $105.3 million, three-year contract that includes opt-outs after the first and second seasons. The Twins have famously lost 18 straight playoff games since their last October victory in 2004. Correa has played 79 postseason games and won a World Series in 2017. He says he wants to build a “championship culture.”
IOWA CITY — Spring drills are underway at Iowa as the Hawkeyes look to fix an offense that ranked next to last in the Big Ten despite a 10-4 finish to the season. That includes a passing game that had a completion rate of well under 60 percent.
That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. The Hawks must replace All-American center Tyler Linderbaum but Ferentz feels an offensive line plagued by inexperience last season will show marked improvement.
Ferentz feels the offensive line made strides late in the season.
Ferentz says depth on the defensive line has allowed Logan Jones to move to center to become one of the candidates to replace Linderbaum.
Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla are one-and-two on the depth chart at quarterback. Joe Labas is listed third.