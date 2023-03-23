Thursday March 23rd Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto — 12:00

FORT DODGE — The NIACC baseball team opened up Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play on Wednesday with a 14-4 win over Ellsworth in a game played at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. The Trojans plated five runs in the first and pushed across four more in the fourth to take control of the contest. Lincoln Berry and Adam Berghult both homered twice for NIACC. Berghult ended up the day 4-for-4 with six runs batted in and three runs scored, while Berry was 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs. John Doty was 4-for-5 with two doubles with two RBI and four runs scored. Ben Rosin picked up the win, pitching six scoreless innings, allowing only two hits with five strikeouts. NIACC is now 5-13 overall and 1-0 in the conference and will travel to #4 in Division I Iowa Western for a doubleheader on Friday and a single game on Saturday.

IOWA CITY — Juniors Josh Ogundele and Ahron Ulis have notified head coach Fran McCaffery of their intentions to transfer from the University of Iowa and the men’s basketball program.

In three seasons as a reserve center, Ogundele saw limited action in 38 games. The London native totaled 21 points, 19 rebounds, four blocks, six assists and six steals in 11 games as a junior.

In three seasons as a guard, Ulis competed in 84 contests, including 27 starts as a junior. The Chicago native averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 32 games this past season.

IOWA CITY — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz hit the transfer portal hard and several newcomers are in the two-deep as the Hawkeyes open spring drills. Michigan transfer Cade McNamara is listed as the starting quarterback though he will be limited this spring after undergoing knee surgery.

Ferentz says McNamara is taking part in seven-on-seven drills and is still a couple of months from being full strength.

McNamara led Michigan to a win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game in 2021 and quickly took on a leadership role with the Hawkeyes.

Another Michigan transfer in tight end Erick All practiced on Wednesday. He missed the second half of last season with a back injury.

Iowa opens the regular season on September 2nd facing Utah State.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with two free agents: wide receiver Brandon Powell and linebacker Troy Reeder. Both Powell and Reeder were on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams team in the 2021 season with current Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. He was the offensive coordinator there. Powell is also a return specialist. He had a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings on Dec. 26, 2021. Reeder played last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points in his long-awaited return from a strained right calf and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-124. Naz Reid added 26 points off the bench and Jaden McDaniels had 25 for Minnesota, which trailed by 10 points with 7:18 remaining but used a 19-5 run to get back in the game. Atlanta led 124-123 with 50.5 seconds left after a pair of free throws by Trae Young. Towns then hit two free throws with 3.6 seconds left to seal the win. He was back after missing 51 games for Minnesota. Young scored 29 points and De’Andre Hunter added 16 for Atlanta.

CEDAR FALLS — UNI softball coach Ryan Jacobs does not want his team to focus on Illinois-Chicago’s record as the Panthers get ready to visit the Windy City for a three game Missouri Valley Conference series. The Flames are 0-25 and Jacobs says a big part of that has been a challenging schedule.

Eight of their losses were to teams ranked in the top 25 and they opened Valley play by dropping three games at Indiana State.

As usual the other battle this weekend will be against the weather.

The Panthers are 14-9 and opened Valley play by sweeping a three game series at Murray State.