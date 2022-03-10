Thursday March 10th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Big Ten Tournament second round, Iowa vs. Northwestern — pre-game 12:00, tipoff 1:00
DES MOINES — Grand View Christian rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat Lake Mills in double overtime 71-66 in the Class 1A semifinal round of the boys state basketball tournament in Des Moines, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. After trailing 32-16 at intermission, Grand View Christian outscored Lake Mills 20-3 in the third quarter to lead by one, with the teams trading the lead back and forth through the fourth quarter and both overtimes. Lake Mills coach Kyle Menke says it had to have been one of the best contests in state tournament history.
Menke says both teams showed they could dominate the game, with Grand View Christian being the better team in the end.
Wyatt Helming led Lake Mills with 36 points and 11 rebounds, a game that Menke says was one of the best efforts he’s seen in his time as the Bulldogs coach.
Helming says it was a tough loss to end his senior year.
Lake Mills ends their season with a record of 25-2. Grand View Christian improves to 27-0 and will face the second seed North Linn in Friday’s Class 1A championship game. North Linn beat St. Mary’s of Remsen 56-46 in Wednesday’s other 1A semifinal.
=== 4A quarterfinals on Wednesday
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61, Waukee Northwest 55
Ames 60, Burlington 40
Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Cedar Falls 52
Johnston 55, Ankeny 53
=== Thursday’s semifinals
— Class 2A
10:30 a.m.—#1 Central Lyon vs. #4 Pella Christian
12:15 p.m.—#2 Rock Valley vs. #6 Monticello
— Class 3A
2:00 p.m.—#1 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. #4 Winterset
3:45 p.m.—#3 Davenport Assumption vs. #7 Central DeWitt
— Class 4A
5:30 p.m.—#1 Ames vs. #4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
7:15 p.m.—#3 Johnston vs. #7 Cedar Rapids Prairie
INDIANAPOLIS — The 24th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes open the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis this afternoon. The Hawkeyes are the fifth seed and open against Northwestern. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.
McCaffery feels the tournament is wide open.
Iowa is 22-9 and has played its best basketball in the last month.
That’s sophomore forward Keegan Murray who says defense was a big part of the turnaround.
Northwestern erased a 15-point second-half deficit to upend Nebraska 71-69 last night in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament. The pre-game for Iowa-Northwestern starts at noon with the tipoff at about 1 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com.
KANSAS CITY — Iowa State opens the Big 12 Tournament with the late game tonight against 14th-ranked Texas Tech. The Cyclones are the sixth seed and split two regular season games against the Red Raiders.
That’s ISU coach T.J. Otzelberger. Both teams feature defensive, grind it out style of play.
Like ISU, Texas Tech is comfortable playing low scoring games.
Otzelberger would not be surprised if points are at a premium tonight
Iowa State is 20-11