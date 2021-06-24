Thursday June 24th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
MASON CITY — Doug Taylor struck out four in three innings of work as Newman downed Rockford 11-0 in five innings last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. Newman is now 21-1 overall and 13-0 in the conference and will host Forest City later tonight.
AMES — Mason City High swept Ames on the road last night in CIML Iowa Conference baseball, 9-1 and 15-1 in five innings. Alex Gold struck out 12 to pick up the win in the first game while Carter Thomas struck out six in the nightcap to get the victory. Gold and Thomas also shined at the plate, as Gold hit for the cycle in the doubleheader and had six RBI, while Thomas had five RBI. Jake Gold had five hits in the doubleheader. Mason City is now 15-9 overall and 5-5 in the conference and will travel to Dowling this afternoon.
CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake beat Iowa Falls-Alden at home Wednesday night in North Central Conference baseball 8-1. Austin Warnke knocked in three runs for Clear Lake. Jett Neuberger picked up the win, going six-and-a-third innings, striking out 14 and allowing only two hits. Clear Lake is now 11-8 overall and 6-3 in the conference and will host Lake Mills tonight
— other baseball last night
West Fork 12, Central Springs 2
Osage 8, North Butler 7
St. Ansgar 16, Nashua-Plainfield 5
Bishop Garrigan 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4
West Hancock 8, North Iowa 5
Lake Mills 10, Eagle Grove 0
Webster City 15, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 9
Decorah 8-3, Charles City 0-0
MASON CITY — The Newman softball team only needed four innings to down Rockford 12-0 last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division action. Molly McGuire, Alyse Ball, Macy Kellar and Madi Elwood each had two runs batted in, while Elwood picked up the win in the circle, allowing only three hits. Newman is now 21-6 overall and 9-4 in the conference and will host Clear Lake tonight. Clear Lake picked up a win in North Central Conference softball last night 7-4 over Iowa Falls-Alden. Clear Lake is now 6-12 overall and 2-8 in the conference.
AMES — Ames edged Mason City in both games of a CIML Iowa Conference doubleheader last night, 7-6 in eight innings and 8-6. Lainna Duncan knocked in two runs in the opener while Shaye Theobald had three hits and an RBI in the nightcap. Mason City drops to 5-22 overall and 2-12 in the conference and will travel to Des Moines Lincoln later today.
— other softball last night
Central Springs 5, West Fork 4
North Butler 8, Osage 3
St. Ansgar 13, Nashua-Plainfield 0
North Union 13, Belmond-Klemme 0
Bishop Garrigan 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4
Lake Mills 12, Eagle Grove 2
West Hancock 5, North Iowa 4
Webster City 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
Charles City 6-3, Decorah 4-2
WATERLOO — Former North Iowa Huskies and current Waterloo Black Hawks coach P.K. O’Handley is stepping down to become the team’s President of Hockey Operations. O’Handley spent 19 years behind the bench and led the Black Hawks to one USHL playoff title and three regular season championships.
O’Handley is the USHL’s all-time leader in wins.
O’Handley coached the North Iowa Huskies for seven seasons between 1991 and 1998 before leaving for four years as an assistant coach with the Florida Everblades with the East Coast Hockey League, then returning to the USHL with Waterloo.
IOWA CITY — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz believes additional compensation for college players is a positive development, even though he is not sure how the changes will affect the Hawkeye program. The U.S. Supreme Court handed athletes a victory by overturning a NCAA rule limiting education-related compensation for college players. Name, image and likeness legislation has already been approved in several states which allows athletes to make money off their name.
Ferentz says there have been positive changes for players in recent years.
Ferentz says the changes are coming quickly and it will force programs to adjust.
Iowa opens the season September 4th hosting Indiana.