Thursday July 20th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Seattle — pre-game 2:00, first pitch 2:40

FORT DODGE — Down 10-3 after four innings, Central Springs rallied to cut the lead to one, but fell to Van Meter 10-9 in the Class 2A semifinals at the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge on Wednesday evening, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The Panthers used a six-run sixth inning to cut the lead to 10-9, but they were retired in order in the seventh. Central Springs coach BJ Fessler says he was proud that his team didn’t give up after being down by seven late in the contest.

Fessler had a tough talk with his team after the loss.

Aurora Stapleton had four runs batted in while Lainie Bouillon knocked in two to lead Central Springs. The Panthers drop to 26-6 and will face Interstate 35 in the Class 2A 3rd place game on Friday afternoon at 3:30, with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game Show starting at about 3:15 on KGLO. 2nd-seeded Van Meter is now 36-5 and will face top-ranked Regina of Iowa City in the 2A championship game on Friday evening. Regina only needed five innings to dispatch Interstate 35 13-1.

— other semifinals Wednesday

== Class 5A Semifinals

#1 Ankeny Centennial 11, #4 Southeast Polk 1

#6 Pleasant Valley 7, #7 Muscatine 1

– Class 5A Championship – 5:00 PM Thursday — #1 Ankeny Centennial (35-5) vs. Pleasant Valley (32-9)

= Class 4A Semifinals

#7 Winterset 6, #3 Fort Dodge 4 (10 innings)

#8 North Scott 6, #4 Norwalk 4

– Class 4A Championship – 7:30 PM Thursday — #7 Winterset (27-12) vs. #8 North Scott (28-11)

= Class 3A Semifinals

#1 Williamsburg 8, #5 Estherville Lincoln Central 0

#2 Davenport Assumption 7, #3 Dubuque Wahlert 5

– Class 3A Championship — 2:30 PM Friday — #1 Williamsburg (35-9) vs. #2 Davenport Assumption (34-6)

= Class 1A Semifinals

#1 Martensdale-St. Marys 9, #4 Wayne 0

#2 North Linn 2, #6 Clarksville 1

– Class 1A Championship — 7:30 PM Friday — #1 Martensdale-St. Marys (27-6) vs. #2 North Linn (38-6)

— 1A and 3A state baseball semifinal round games were played last night, with 2A and 4A semifinals being played this evening:

= Class 1A Semifinals in Carroll

Remsen St. Mary’s 1, Lynnville-Sully 0

Lisbon 5, Kingsley-Pierson 3

= Class 3A Semifinals in Iowa City

North Polk 8, Carlisle 0

Western Dubuque 7, Dubuque Wahlert 4

== Class 2A Semifinals in Carroll

4:30–Cascade vs. Underwood

7:00–Dyersville Beckman vs. West Lyon

== Class 4A Semifinals in Iowa City

5:00 p.m.- Johnston vs. West Des Moines Dowling

7:30 p.m.- Cedar Falls vs. Ames

Championship games in all four classes will be played on Friday

SEATTLE (AP) — Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the eighth inning and Minnesota pitchers struck out 14 in the Twins’ 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. Kepler scored from third when a pitch from reliever Andrés Muñoz (2-3) got past catcher Tom Murphy, breaking a 3-3 tie. Kepler also hit a solo homer in the fifth inning off Luis Castillo. Emilio Pagan (4-1) was the winner. Jhoan Duran pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 16th save.

IOWA CITY — Iowa defensive end Joe Evans is trying to soak everything in as he prepares for his final season. The Ames native began his career as a walk-on but is garnering preseason All-Big Ten recognition after posting six and-a-half sacks and starting all 13 games last season.

Evans says it has been apparent during summer workouts that the Hawkeye offense has something to prove. Iowa finished next to last a year ago in the country in total offense.

The Hawkeyes open at home on September 2nd against Utah State.