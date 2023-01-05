Thursday January 5th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Indiana — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake wrestling at Humboldt with Roland-Story — Pritchard’s Pre-Meet Show 5:50, wrestling at 6:00

COUNCIL BLUFFS — A rally by the NIACC women fell short as the Trojans fell to 5th-ranked Iowa Western 56-53 in an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest last night in Council Bluffs. NIACC outscored the Reivers 17-4 in the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to three points in the final seconds and had a chance to tie the contest on the final possession of the contest. Iowa Western outscored NIACC 24-11 in the second quarter to take a 30-22 lead at the half. The Reivers outscored the Trojans 22-14 in the third quarter to take a 52-36 lead heading into the final 10 minutes. Audrey Martinez-Stewart had 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists to lead NIACC, while Kourtney Manning, Jackie Pippett and Keira Anderson all had 10. The NIACC women are now 10-5 overall and 3-1 in the conference. In the men’s game, NIACC picked up a 94-92 win. Myles Tucker hit a deep three-pointer at the end of the game and led the way with 38 points. Jeremiah Babers added 15 while Jaydin Dunlap added 12. The NIACC men are 6-9 overall and 1-4 in the conference. Both NIACC teams host Northeast Community College on Saturday afternoon, and you can hear the games on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game Show at about 12:50.

IOWA CITY — Iowa will be shorthanded tonight when hosting 15th-ranked Indiana. Junior forward Patrick McCaffery has stepped away from the team to deal with anxiety. He was averaging nearly 13 points per game.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says Patrick is still with the team.

McCaffery says there is no timetable for Patrick’s return.

Iowa is 0-3 in the Big Ten and will host a Hoosier team that is expected to contend for the league crown.

With Patrick out sophomore Payton Sandfort will get more playing time. The Waukee native is shooting only 21 percent from three point range.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 20 points to help No. 25 Iowa State beat Oklahoma 63-60. Osun Osunniyi added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones. Jalen Hill scored 16 and Tanner Groves had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners. Oklahoma was coming off a 70-69 home loss to No. 6 Texas. Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield, who was fourth in the Big 12 at 18.3 points per game, finished with four on 1-for-7 shooting.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask led the Southern Illinois Salukis with 21 points and sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining as the Salukis defeated the Drake Bulldogs 53-49 on Wednesday night. The Salukis improved to 12-4 with the victory and the Bulldogs fell to 11-5. D.J. Wilkins led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Tucker DeVries added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for Drake.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Tytan Anderson led Northern Iowa with 16 points and Michael Duax scored the game-winning putback as time expired as the Panthers beat Valparaiso 69-67. Anderson also contributed 12 rebounds for the Panthers. Duax added 15 points while going 7 of 13 from the field, and also had 12 rebounds. Cole Henry finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points. Ben Krikke led the Beacons in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six assists.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 19 points and set a pair of Iowa State records in leading the No. 11 Cyclones to a 70-50 victory over West Virginia. Joens made two 3-pointers for 288 in her career and grabbed 11 rebounds for her 55th career double-double. Both of her 3-pointers came in the third quarter when Iowa State outscored the Mountaineers 20-4, including the final 16 points of the period after the teams had been tied at halftime. Stephanie Soares had 13 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for the Cyclones. Lexi Donarski added 15 points, passing 1,000 in her career.

IOWA CITY — Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder says the Hawkeyes need more scoring balance. Junior guard Caitlin Clark and senior center Monica Czinano combined for 56 points in the 16th ranked Hawkeyes’ Sunday loss at Illinois. They also took 44 of Iowa’s 64 shots.

Bluder says other players need to step up.

The Hawkeyes need Gabby Marshall to get involved. The senior guard is averaging only four and-a-half points per game and shooting just 20 percent from three point range.

The Hawkeyes visit 14th-ranked Michigan on Saturday.