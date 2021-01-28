Thursday January 28th Local Sports

      Weather Alert

Jan 28, 2021 @ 6:34am

TONIGHT:

== AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Northwestern — pre-game 4:45, tipoff 5:00

== AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake girls at Roland-Story — 5:30

== NFHS Network via kribam.com — Clear Lake boys vs. West Fork — 7:30

 

 

CEDAR RAPIDS — The NIACC basketball teams were swept last night by ranked Kirkwood squads in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference action. In the women’s game, second-ranked Kirkwood led 20-10 after the first quarter and held NIACC to 12 points in the second half in a 93-36 win. Kourtney Manning had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Lady Trojans, who fall to 0-3. The women next play on February 3rd at home against Southeastern. In the men’s game, 8th-ranked Kirkwood pulled away from a one-point halftime lead, outscoring the Trojans 41-33 in the second half for a 70-61 win. McKelary Robertson had 15 points while Mashaun Carroll added 12 points and six rebounds for NIACC, as they drop to 0-3. The men return to action on Saturday at Indian Hills.

 

 

IOWA CITY — After having the last two games postponed the Iowa Hawkeye women return to action later today by hosting Northwestern. The Wildcats beat the Hawkeyes 77-67 in their first meeting back on January 9th.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who says with the two postponements she gave her team a couple of days off.

Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was held to a season low eight points in the first game against Northwestern. Clark says the Hawkeyes need to do a better job of taking care of the ball.

You can hear the Iowa-Northwestern game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 4:45 with the tipoff at 5 o’clock this evening.

 

 

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery declined to provide an update on sophomore guard CJ Fredrick heading into Friday’s game at 19th-ranked Illinois. Fredrick missed the second half of last Thursday’s loss to Indiana with what was called a lower leg injury.

McCaffery calls it a day to day injury.

The 7th-ranked Hawkeyes are 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten

 

 

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI — Drake squandered a 13 point second half lead but made the key plays down the stretch for a 78-73 win at Missouri State. The Bulldogs improve to 15-0 with a sweep of their two game Missouri Valley series.

That’s Drake coach Darian DeVries. Tank Hemphill scored 24 points and D.J. Wilkins hit back to back threes after the Bears used a 15-0 run to take the lead.

The Bulldogs improve to 6-0 in the Valley race.

