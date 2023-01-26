KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Thursday January 26th “The Midday Report”

January 26, 2023 3:03PM CST
Trending

Nora Springs woman sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to sexual abuse
Northwood woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide, child endangerment resulting in death after July crash
Former Mason City fast food worker sentenced to probation for theft
Suspended sentence for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to theft
Mason City man's kidnapping trial rescheduled for March