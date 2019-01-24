Thursday January 24th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Michigan State — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, KRIB mobile app — Clear Lake vs. Crestwood — POSTPONED

MASON CITY — Mandy Willems had 31 points while Autam Mendez had a double-double with 30 points and 17 rebounds as the 9th-ranked NIACC women beat Little Priest Tribal College116-69 last night at the NIACC gym, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. NIACC jumped out to a 38-18 lead after the first quarter, as the Lady Trojans for the contest were 35-44 from the free throw line. NIACC is now 14-5 overall and 5-1 in the conference.

MASON CITY — The 17th-ranked NIACC men beat Little Priest Tribal College 110-85, as you also heard on KGLO. Wendell Matthews had his sixth double-double of the season with 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Trojans. Deundra Roberson added 21, James Harris had 19 while Christian Kelly also had 12 for the Trojans. NIACC is now 14-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play. Both NIACC teams travel to Ellsworth on Saturday, games you’ll hear on KGLO starting at about 1 o’clock.

IOWA CITY — Transition defense has been the focus as the 19th ranked Iowa Hawkeyes get set to host sixth ranked Michigan State. The Spartans hammered the Hawkeyes 90-68 back in early December.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says the Hawkeyes need to have good shot selection.

The Hawkeyes will be out to snap the Spartans’ 20-game winning streak in Big Ten play.

Iowa is 5-3 in the Big Ten and 16-3 overall. You can hear the Iowa-Michigan State game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 5 o’clock, with the tipoff from Carver-Hawkeye Arena scheduled for 6 o’clock .

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nick McGlynn has 20 points and 10 rebounds and Drake pulled away early in the second half for a 78-66 victory over Evansville on Wednesday night.

McGlynn collected his fifth 20-point game and fourth double-double of the season. Tremell Murphy, D.J. Wilkins, and Garrett Sturtz added 11 points apiece, and Noah Thomas chipped in 10 for Drake (15-5, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). The Bulldogs have won three of its last four games and improved to 9-1 at home.

John Hall and Marty Hill scored 13 points each to lead Evansville (9-11, 3-4). K.J. Riley added 12 points.

The Bulldogs took the lead for good midway through the first half and built a 35-31 halftime advantage. The Purple Aces stayed within single digits until a 9-2 surge made it 67-48 with about seven minutes left.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Cook had 17 points and Sean Lloyd Jr. and Darius Beane each added 16 more as Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa for the second time in 18 days, 70-62 in a Missouri Valley Conference contest on Wednesday night.

The victory snaps a four-game losing streak for the Salukis, who had not won since its 58-51 win at Cedar Falls.

A.J. Green hit a 3 with 3:43 left to get Northern Iowa within 3, 53-50, but the Salukis pushed the advantage to 13 points before Green hit two 3s in the final minute to get the final deficit to single digits.

Southern Illinois (10-10, 3-4) shot 50 percent from the field (26 of 52), including 7 of 20 from long range.

Green hit 6 of 7 from distance and finished with 22 points for Northern Iowa (8-12, 3-4).

IOWA CITY — Megan Gustafson scored 32 points and added 12 rebounds as 18th ranked Iowa beat 14th ranked Rutgers 72-66, handing the Scarlet Knights their first Big Ten loss. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

Bluder says the Hawkeyes did a good job against the Rutgers defense.

Kathleen Doyle had 17 points while Mason City native Makenzie Meyer had 11 points, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes of play. The win was the fourth straight for the Hawkeyes who improve to 6-2 in the Big Ten.

WACO, TEXAS — Second ranked Baylor outscored Iowa State 25-12 in the third quarter in an 84-69 win over the 20th ranked Cyclones. Senior Bridget Carleton scored 24 points in the opening half before being saddled with foul trouble. She finished with 28.

Alexa Middleton chipped in with 18 points but the Cyclones made only seven of 25 from three point range.

Iowa State falls to 4-3 in the Big 12.

Iowa State visits Oklahoma State Saturday evening.

— high school girls basketball Wednesday

Newman 73, Rockford 56

MASON CITY – The NIACC wrestling team dropped a 28-15 decision to Iowa Central in an ICCAC dual meet on Wednesday in the NIACC Recreation Center.

NIACC picked up wins from Tony Mendoza (149), Xavier Judge (165), Mason Carpenter (174) and Zach Santee (285).

Mendoza stopped Iowa Central’s eighth-ranked Yarhoski Aldiva, 3-2. Judge pinned the Tritons’ Russ Jennett in 1 minute, 40 seconds, Carpenter took a 3-1 decision from Iowa Central’s Austin Lamm and Santee topped Iowa Central’s Gunner Cash, 9-6.

NIACC returns to action Jan. 31 in a dual meet at Iowa Western.