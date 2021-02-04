Thursday February 4 Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Ohio State — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00
MASON CITY — Southeastern swept NIACC in Iowa Community Athletic Conference basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. In the women’s game, NIACC dropped a 72-51 decision. Czarina Mada and Kourtney Manning both scored 15 points to lead the Lady Trojans, who drop to 0-4. In the men’s game, Southeastern jumped out to an 18-0 lead and never looked back in an 84-60 win over the Trojans. NIACC was led by freshman Bradley Andrews with 13 points and fellow freshman Noah Rigatuso with 12. NIACC falls to 0-5. Both NIACC teams host Iowa Western on Saturday.
IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes take on one of the hottest teams in the country tonight at home against 7th-ranked Ohio State. The Buckeyes have won six of their last seven. Iowa is 7-3 in the Big Ten after a Tuesday night victory over Michigan State. Hawkeye center Luka Garza.
This game begins the second half of the Big Ten race.
It continues a busy week for the Hawkeyes that will see them play three games in six days.
Iowa and Ohio State tonight can be heard on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 5:00 with tipoff slated for 6 o’clock.
CLEAR LAKE — Four Clear Lake football players signed with colleges during Wednesday’s national signing day.
== Andrew Formanek signed as a preferred walk-on at Iowa State. The 6-6, 220 pound tight end earned all-district honors with 30 receptions for 372 yards and two touchdowns in his only season of high school football.
Formanek says he developed a good relationship with the Iowa State coaches after they made initial contact with him midway through the season.
== Center Carson Krefft and linebacker Ty Fisher are headed to Concordia University of St. Paul Minnesota. Krefft says it’s a great opportunity for him.
Krefft says he’ll be redshirting his first year.
== Fisher is excited to be able to join his teammate at Concordia.
== Tyres Green signed on with Ellsworth Community College after a senior season that included 548 yards receiving and 155 yards rushing.
Green says Ellsworth seems to be the right environment for him.
Clear Lake finished this past season with a 3-6 record, with four of those losses being by one or two points.
IOWA CITY — Four former Iowa stars will take part in Sunday’s Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chiefs linebackers Ben Niemann and Anthony Hitchens will be in search of their second straight Super Bowl title. Niemann is the son of Hawkeye assistant coach Jay Niemann and made the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa was one of only a few power five schools to show interest in Hitchens, who is completing his seventh season in the NFL.
Former Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs is completing a standout rookie season as the right tackle for the Buccaneers.
Ferentz is not surprised Wirfs has enjoyed immediate success.
Former Hawkeye Anthony Nelson is in his second says with the Bucs as a defensive lineman.
MASON CITY — Waterloo scored their lone goal midway through the second period and beat Mason City 1-0 in Midwest High School Hockey League action last night in Mason City, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. It’s the second time Mason City has been shut out this season. The Mohawks now have a record of eight wins, 13 losses and a shootout loss and will host the Des Moines Oak Leafs on Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins are bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz and adding right-hander Alex Colomé. Cruz will get a one-year, $13 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. Colomé’s contract is at least one year and $6.25 million, according to a second person with knowledge of those negotiations. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because each deal was pending completion of a physical exam. Cruz is a key cog in the lineup and the clubhouse. Colomé comes from the division rival White Sox and should step in as the primary closer.