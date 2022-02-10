Thursday February 10th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Maryland — pre-game 5:00, tipoff 6:00
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 1A girls regional first round — Newman at West Bend-Mallard — 7:00
— Girls regional tournament basketball starts tonight in Class 1A:
== Class 1A Region 3
Newman at West Bend-Mallard (KGLO-7:00 PM)
North Iowa at St. Ansgar
Valley Lutheran at Nashua-Plainfield
Rockford at Riceville
North Butler at Northwood-Kensett
Janesville at Clarksville
St. Edmond at AGWSR
Classes 2A and 3A have regional first round games on Saturday
IOWA CITY — The 25th-ranked Iowa women opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run and beat Minnesota 88-78, as you heard on KGLO last night.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes had beaten the Gophers by 56 in the first meeting.
Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 32 points. The Hawks are 10-3 in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND — The Iowa men will climb back to the 500-mark in the Big Ten with a victory tonight at Maryland. The Hawkeyes are 5-6 after a win at home over Minnesota and senior guard Jordan Bohannon says they need to perform well at crunch time to get some road wins.
Sophomore forward Patrick McCaffery says with a month remaining all of the games are big.
Maryland is 3-9 in the Big Ten. You can hear the Iowa-Maryland game on KGLO starting with the pre-game at 5 o’clock with the tipoff at 6 o’clock, leading into coverage of the Newman and West Bend-Mallard girls basketball tournament game.
CEDAR FALLS — AJ Green scored 24 points as UNI beat Southern Illinois 53-44 in the McLeod Center. Shooting only 39 percent for the game the Panthers were forced to grind it out for the win.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson. Green was seven of 14 from the field as UNI claimed its fifth straight win.
UNI is now 10-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gaige Prim had 21 points as Missouri State turned back Drake 66-62. Isiaih Mosley had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (18-8, 9-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Prim hit a jumper to tie the game at 58 with 1:44 remaining and Ja’Monta Black scored all six of his points — a basket and four free throws — in the final 59 seconds to preserve the win. Darnell Brodie had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-8, 8-4).
DES MOINES — Osage learned their state dual wrestling schedule late Wednesday afternoon. The Green Devils are the third seed in the Class 2A tournament and will face the sixth seed Atlantic-CAM at 11:00 AM next Wednesday. If Osage wins the first dual, they’ll face either Independence or Winterset in the 2A semifinals at 1 o’clock with the championship or third-place match taking place at 6:30. If Osage falls in the first dual, they will wrestle consolation matches at 1 o’clock and 4:30. You can hear coverage of Osage at the state duals on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com through the day on Wednesday, as well as coverage of the traditional state wrestling tournament Thursday through Saturday on KRIB with select coverage as well on AM-1300 KGLO.
Click here for full state duals schedule
IOWA CITY — Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands says officials are still trying to determine which fan directed a racial slur toward a Wisconsin wrestler during the Hawkeyes’ final home meet of the season this past weekend. Badger 149-pounder Austin Gomez claims he was the victim of a slur after posting a 3-2 win over Vince Turk.
Brands says Iowa officials reached out to Gomez to discuss the issue.
The second-ranked Hawkeyes will face 12th-ranked Oklahoma State on Saturday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas as part of the “Bout at the Ballpark” event that will also feature the US men’s freestyle wrestling team facing an international lineup. Originally the Iran national team was scheduled to compete but they recently pulled out of the event.