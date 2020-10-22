      Weather Alert

Thursday COVID update — Winnebago County death, number of active cases in area rises again

Oct 22, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Another COVID-19-related death has been reported in Winnebago County as the number of active cases in the listening area continues to rise.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24-hour period leading up to 11:00 Thursday morning, the additional death in Winnebago County brings the county’s number of people who have died due to COVID-19 up to 18, while the area’s death toll now stands at 77.

In that same 24-hour period, 54 more area cases of COVID-19 were identified while 35 more area people have recovered. The number of active cases in the listening area is at 879, up from 861 on Wednesday morning.

The number of people hospitalized in the region is 31, up five from Wednesday. Seven people are in an intensive care unit while four are on a ventilator.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 530, five fewer than the peak of 535 on Wednesday. 135 of those patients are in an ICU and 53 are on a ventilator.

15 more deaths were identified statewide in the same 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock Thursday morning to bring the pandemic total to 1594. 1401 more cases were reported to bring the total to 110,974. 976 more have recovered for a total of 85,599. 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 11
Franklin 18
Hancock 4
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 18 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 77 1

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1286 15
Butler 353 4
Floyd 422 3
Franklin 375
Hancock 297 10
Kossuth 447 12
Mitchell 236 1
Winnebago 450 2
Worth 134 1
Wright 702 6
Area Total 4702 54

 

Active Cases 10/22/20
 Active Cases 10/16/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 235 207 192
Butler 32 27 20
Floyd 32 41 48
Franklin 19 16 18
Hancock 60 47 21
Kossuth 180 182 161
Mitchell 46 41 69
Winnebago 133 129 119
Worth 29 23 27
Wright 113 112 67
Area Total 879 825 742

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1028 3
Butler 319
Floyd 379
Franklin 338
Hancock 233 1
Kossuth 267 6
Mitchell 190 2
Winnebago 299 9
Worth 105 1
Wright 588 13
Area Total 3746 35

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 5.8
Butler 6.3
Floyd 5.4
Franklin 4.6
Hancock 8.9
Kossuth 11.8
Mitchell 7.3
Winnebago 16.6
Worth 5.4
Wright 9.5
Area Average 8.0
