Thursday COVID update — Winnebago County death, number of active cases in area rises again
DES MOINES — Another COVID-19-related death has been reported in Winnebago County as the number of active cases in the listening area continues to rise.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health in the 24-hour period leading up to 11:00 Thursday morning, the additional death in Winnebago County brings the county’s number of people who have died due to COVID-19 up to 18, while the area’s death toll now stands at 77.
In that same 24-hour period, 54 more area cases of COVID-19 were identified while 35 more area people have recovered. The number of active cases in the listening area is at 879, up from 861 on Wednesday morning.
The number of people hospitalized in the region is 31, up five from Wednesday. Seven people are in an intensive care unit while four are on a ventilator.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 530, five fewer than the peak of 535 on Wednesday. 135 of those patients are in an ICU and 53 are on a ventilator.
15 more deaths were identified statewide in the same 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock Thursday morning to bring the pandemic total to 1594. 1401 more cases were reported to bring the total to 110,974. 976 more have recovered for a total of 85,599.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|11
|
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|4
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|18
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|77
|1
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1286
|15
|Butler
|353
|4
|Floyd
|422
|3
|Franklin
|375
|
|Hancock
|297
|10
|Kossuth
|447
|12
|Mitchell
|236
|1
|Winnebago
|450
|2
|Worth
|134
|1
|Wright
|702
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4702
|54
|
|
|Active Cases 10/16/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|235
|207
|192
|Butler
|32
|27
|20
|Floyd
|32
|41
|48
|Franklin
|19
|16
|18
|Hancock
|60
|47
|21
|Kossuth
|180
|182
|161
|Mitchell
|46
|41
|69
|Winnebago
|133
|129
|119
|Worth
|29
|23
|27
|Wright
|113
|112
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|879
|825
|742
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1028
|3
|Butler
|319
|
|Floyd
|379
|
|Franklin
|338
|
|Hancock
|233
|1
|Kossuth
|267
|6
|Mitchell
|190
|2
|Winnebago
|299
|9
|Worth
|105
|1
|Wright
|588
|13
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3746
|35
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|5.8
|Butler
|6.3
|Floyd
|5.4
|Franklin
|4.6
|Hancock
|8.9
|Kossuth
|11.8
|Mitchell
|7.3
|Winnebago
|16.6
|Worth
|5.4
|Wright
|9.5
|
|
|Area Average
|8.0