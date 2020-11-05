      Breaking News
Thursday COVID update — new Iowa cases skyrocket with 4500+ new cases between Wednesday and Thursday

Nov 5, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — The number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa skyrocketed to more than 4500 in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning as the number of active cases in the KGLO News listening area for the third day in a row increased by over 100.

There were 4562 new confirmed cases and 20 more deaths statewide according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. 223 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the ten-county KGLO News listening area in the same 24 hour period, with 82 of those new cases in Cerro Gordo County. There were only 44 new cases that were fully recovered in our area in that timeframe.

The number of active cases in the area jumped to 1890 as of this morning compared to 1713 at 11 o’clock on Wednesday morning.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 26% on Oct. 21 to over 39% on Nov. 4, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Iowa’s rate is second in the nation behind South Dakota.

The KGLO News listening area’s 14-day average positivity rate was at 17% this morning, up from 16.1% on Wednesday morning. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average was 18.4%, up from 16.9% on Wednesday. Hancock County continues to have the area’s highest 14-day average positivity rate at 23.0%.

State data shows 839 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, a new high that is expected to increase in the coming days given the surge in new infections. In the north-central Iowa based medical region, there are 49 people hospitalized, five more than Wednesday.

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1793 82
Butler 495 17
Floyd 526 19
Franklin 435 6
Hancock 477 29
Kossuth 556 13
Mitchell 359 17
Winnebago 578 14
Worth 182 8
Wright 856 18
Area Total 6257 223

 

 

Active Cases 11/5/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 626 477
Butler 112 82
Floyd 78 60
Franklin 58 42
Hancock 183 134
Kossuth 193 176
Mitchell 151 119
Winnebago 217 192
Worth 65 46
Wright 207 182
Area Total 1890 1510

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 27
Butler 3
Floyd 11
Franklin 18
Hancock 6
Kossuth 1 1
Mitchell 2
Winnebago 20
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 89 1

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1140 5
Butler 380 3
Floyd 437 8
Franklin 359 5
Hancock 288 4
Kossuth 362 6
Mitchell 206
Winnebago 341 2
Worth 117
Wright 648 11
Area Total 4278 44

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 18.4
Butler 15.3
Floyd 13.9
Franklin 11.8
Hancock 23
Kossuth 13.2
Mitchell 17.6
Winnebago 19.4
Worth 10.9
Wright 19.4
Area Average 17
