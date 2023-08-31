Thursday August 31st Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kole Calhoun hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning to cap Cleveland’s late comeback against the Minnesota bullpen as the Guardians beat the Twins 5-2 to trim their deficit in the AL Central to five games. Five relievers had a hand in squandering another stellar start by Sonny Gray. The All-Star right-hander gave the Twins seven scoreless innings. Rookie Kody Funderburk gave up the homer to Calhoun on a 3-0 fastball. Trevor Stephan struck out the side in the ninth for the win. Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect 10th inning for his 36th save in 45 chances.

IOWA CITY — Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara hopes to play on Saturday when the Hawkeyes host Utah State in their season opener. The transfer from Michigan suffered a muscle strain in a public scrimmage this month and returned to practice last week.

McNamara says a decision will be made as kickoff approaches.

McNamara has returned to practice but says he is not taking part in every segment.

If he gets the green light, McNamara says he’s ready for it.

Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium is scheduled for 11 o’clock Saturday, with the pre-game at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Iowa State junior receiver Jaylin Noel says limiting mistakes will be a key against a veteran UNI defense. The Cyclones and Panthers collide in Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday in the season opener for both.

With several returning starters missing on offense, including quarterback and tailback, the Cyclones are young on offense.

Noel says under new offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase the Cyclones have been working to eliminate mistakes that can end drives.

Kickoff in Ames on Saturday is scheduled for 1 o’clock.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Miami running back Myles Gaskin. He spent the past four seasons with the Dolphins. The Vikings made Alexander Mattison their featured ball carrier after releasing four-time Pro Bowl pick Dalvin Cook. They’re more concerned about the depth behind Mattison. Second-year player Ty Chandler is the primary backup after spending his rookie season on injured reserve. The only other tailback on the roster is Kene Nwangwu. He was placed on injured reserve. The Vikings also waived wide receiver and punt returner Jalen Reagor and signed veteran offensive lineman David Quessenberry.

MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team dropped a three sets decision to Des Moines Area Community College last night in a match played at Mason City High School as the renovations are wrapping up to the campus gymnasium. DMACC won 25-10, 25-8 and 28-26. NIACC was led by sophomore Alyssa Wickersheim with five kills and nine digs. Sophomore Kennedy Schwiesow had 10 digs and Abbie Hyde had nine digs. NIACC is 4-5 overall and 0-1 now in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play. The Trojans return to action on Friday night against the Wartburg College junior varsity, a match that will be played at Mason City High School starting at 7 o’clock.

MASON CITY — The NIACC soccer teams dropped decisions to Hawkeye Community College on Wednesday afternoon in non-conference contests. The NIACC women fell 3-1 to Hawkeye in the Trojans’ season opener. NIACC’s lone goal came off the foot of sophomore Amalia Briseno on a penalty kick with 3:34 remaining in the contest. The NIACC women will travel Sunday to Iowa Central for a non-conference contest. The NIACC men dropped a 2-0 decision to Hawkeye as they fall to 1-1 on the season. They are off until September 6th when they host Iowa Lakes in a non-conference match.