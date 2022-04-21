Thursday April 21st Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Kansas City — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Daniel Lynch allowed four hits while pitching into the sixth inning and the stingy Kansas City bullpen shut out Minnesota the rest of the way in a 2-0 victory on a rainy Wednesday night. Lynch bounced back from a dismal season debut against St. Louis to win a pitchers’ duel against Chris Paddack and the equally stout Minnesota bullpen. The Kansas City relief corps has not allowed a run in 17 1/3 innings. Adalberto Mondesi had the game’s only RBI. Minnesota has lost four of its last five on a trip through Boston and Kansas City.
CEDAR FALLS —- Two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year AJ Green is leaving Northern Iowa. Green announced Wednesday that he is entering the NBA Draft, while also entering the transfer portal. He posted on the social media site Instagram that returning to UNI is also an option. Green says entering the portal will allow him to gather as much information as he can in order to make the best decision for his future. Green’s father, Kyler Green, is an assistant coach at Iowa State, which lost starting point guard Tyrese Hunter to the transfer portal on Monday. Last week, guard/forward Noah Carter announced he was transferring from Northern Iowa to Missouri
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Temple point guard Jeremiah Williams is transferring to Iowa State. The announcement from Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger came a day after Big 12 freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter said he would leave the Cyclones and enter the transfer portal. Williams started 21 of 22 games last season and averaged 9.5 points, and his 4.3 assists per game ranked fifth in the American Athletic Conference. He started 37 of 38 games over two seasons with the Owls. He will have three seasons of eligibility at Iowa State.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Big Ten basketball tournaments are coming to Minneapolis. The conference says the women’s tournament will be held at Target Center in 2023 and 2024. The men’s tournament will be played there in 2024. All 14 teams are automatic entrants in both events. Chicago will host the men’s tournament next year to make up for 2021 when the event was shifted to Indianapolis due to COVID-19 restrictions. Minneapolis will be the fifth different host on the men’s side. The women’s tournament will move out of Indianapolis for the first time since 2015.
BUFFALO CENTER — The high school baseball and softball seasons are a month away and there is already concern about a lack of umpires. North Iowa Community School District superintendent Joe Erickson says it is the number one concern about scheduling games.
Erickson says there is an immediate need for new officials.
Erickson says the shortage could mean fewer games for the levels below varsity.
The high school baseball and softball seasons start on May 16th.
IOWA CITY — Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett was not surprised that unit struggled a year ago. Despite having All-American center Tyler Linderbaum the line struggled with injuries and inconsistent play during the Hawkeyes’ 10-4 season.
Barnett says 10 of the 14 offensive lineman this spring have three or four years of eligibility remaining and several were forced into service last year at an early stage.
Barnett says the added experience will help in Iowa’s zone blocking scheme.
The Hawkeyes close out spring drills with an open practice Saturday in Kinnick Stadium.