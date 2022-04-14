Thursday April 14th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game through seven innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his season debut before being pulled. Kershaw dominated the Minnesota Twins with 13 strikeouts in 21 batters in a 7-0 victory. Manager Dave Roberts pulled Kershaw after 80 pitches on a cold afternoon at Target Field. Alex Vesia relieved for the eighth. He gave up Minnesota’s first and only hit, a single by Gary Sánchez. Cody Bellinger, Gavin Lux and Austin Barnes hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the eighth against Twins reliever Dereck Rodriguez.
The Twins now move on to Boston for a four-game weekend wrap-around series. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 1:10 with a 12:30 pre-game show on KGLO. Saturday is a 3:10 start with a 2:30 pre-game on KGLO. Sunday is a 12:35 first pitch, with Inside Twins starting the day at 11:30 before the pre-game at 12:00. Monday is Patriot’s Day in Boston, with the first pitch being 10:10 AM Central Time, with the pre-game at 9:30 on KGLO.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed left fielder Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his surgically repaired right wrist. Kirilloff was scratched from the lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers and replaced by Nick Gordon. Outfielder Trevor Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace the 24-year-old Kirilloff on the roster. He is 1 for 17 at the plate this year with seven strikeouts. His 2021 rookie season was cut short by the surgery in July.
IOWA CITY — Iowa punter Tory Taylor is working on consistency this spring. The native of Melbourne, Australia, set a single season punting record for yardage and averaged better than 44 yards per punt last season. He is also one of the Hawkeyes’ most popular players
Taylor will be a 25-year-old junior when next season begins and he is taking on more of a leadership role among the specialists.
Taylor says his leadership is as much about off the field as on it.
Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods says Taylor has been forced to adapt to his role as a leader.
Woods says Tylor is being looked on for leadership because of how well he has performed.
The Hawkeyes close spring drills with an open practice on April 23rd.