Thursday April 11th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10

IOWA CITY — Iowa fans gathered at Carver-Hawkeye Arena last night to honor the Hawkeye women’s basketball team that lost in the NCAA Championship game to South Carolina. It was their second straight runner-up finish and closed a two year run that featured record crowds and television ratings.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder who has led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back Final Fours.

Bluder says record television ratings on seven different networks made this team an example for kids across the country.

Bluder thanked the fans for their support and wants to see the arena sold out in the future.

During the ceremony Iowa athletic director Beth Goetz announced Caitlin Clark’s #22 jersey will be retired.

Clark talks about her number being retired.

Clark signed with Iowa hoping to take the program to new heights. She ends her career as college basketball’s all-time leading scorer and a two-time National Player of the Year.

Clark is expected to be the top pick in Monday night’s WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 41 points and powered the Denver Nuggets past Minnesota and into sole possession of first place in the tight Western Conference playoff race with a 116-107 win over the Timberwolves. Jokic made 16 of 20 shots against the NBA’s best defense while being guarded most of the night by the league’s top defender, Rudy Gobert. Jamal Murray added 20 points in 27 minutes and Michael Porter Jr. scored 18. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 25 points but was a non-factor in the fourth quarter as Denver pulled away.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Edouard Julien homered twice and scored three runs for the Minnesota Twins to spark a slumping lineup and lead a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Julien entered the afternoon in a 3-for-28 start to the season. He led off the first and fifth innings with opposite field drives into the bleachers in left for his first career multi-homer game. Max Muncy homered and Teoscar Hernández hit an RBI double for the Dodgers. Their opportunity to tie the game in the sixth was thwarted when Shohei Ohtani was thrown out by Carlos Correa at home to end that inning.

== The Twins head out on a week-long road trip, starting with four games in Detroit. First pitch this afternoon is scheduled for 12:10 with the pre-game at 11:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team beat Southwestern 8-2 in their home opener at Roosevelt Field on Wednesday. Sam Kwapnioski hit two home runs and drove in six of the eight Trojan runs in the contest. It’s the second time Kwapnioski had a two-homer game. Cole Newell picked up the win for NIACC after pitching two innings of scoreless relief. NIACC is 14-21 overall and 6-9 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and is scheduled to host Southeastern this weekend for a three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday and single game on Sunday.

ESTHERVILLE — The NIACC softball team pounded out 33 hits and eight home runs in their doubleheader sweep at Iowa Lakes on Wednesday. In the opener, Madisyn Kelley had two homers while Emily Jones also went deep in a 15-2, six-inning win. Izzy Sloan picked up the win, striking out eight. In the nightcap, Madisyn Bauer hit three home runs and drove in seven runs in a 21-4, five-inning victory. Kelley also added another home run while Katy Olive also had a home run. NIACC is now 20-14 overall and 9-3 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Trojans turn right around and travel to Indian HIlls this afternoon for a doubleheader.

IOWA CITY — Cooper DeJean opted for the NFL Draft but several other standouts returned at Iowa meaning the Hawkeyes have an experienced defense. Nine starters return from a unit that helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 10-4 record. Senior defensive end Ethan Hurkett (herk-it).

Hurkett is part of a defensive line that has talent and depth.

Hurkett has noticed a lot of changes in the offense this spring under new offensive coordinator Tim Lester.

The Hawkeyes close spring drills with an open practice on April 20th.

AMES — After a surprising freshman season Iowa State tight end Ben Brahmer (bray-mer) is looking to diversify his game next season. The native of Pierce, Nebraska, set an ISU freshman record with 28 receptions and added two touchdowns as a backup to Easton Dean. Brahmer was named a Freshman All-American.

Brahmer did not even expect to see the field as a freshman.

Brahmer was even credited by his teammates for developing a leadership role as a freshman.

Brahmer wants to improve in the run game next season.

The Cyclones close spring drills with an intra squad game on April 20th.