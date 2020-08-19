Three more dead of COVID-19 in listening area, state’s death toll pushes across 1000 mark
DES MOINES — Three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in our listening area as the state’s death toll since the start of the pandemic has crossed the 1000 mark.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, single deaths were reported in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning in Cerro Gordo, Franklin and Winnebago counties. That brings the number of deaths in the listening area to 45 — 20 in Cerro Gordo; 16 in Franklin; three in Floyd; two each in Butler and Hancock, and single deaths in Winnebago and Wright.
18 more cases of coronavirus were reported in our listening area during the same time period — six in Floyd; five in Cerro Gordo; two each in Butler and Mitchell; and single cases in Franklin, Kossuth and Winnebago — to bring the area’s total to 2304.
Of those, 469 area cases are active, or 20.3%. That’s down from 489 active cases at 11 o’clock on Tuesday morning. 34 more area cases have been listed as recovered for a total now of 1790.
Statewide, 16 more deaths were reported in the same 24-hour period to bring the total to 1003. 614 more cases have been confirmed for a total of 53,538. 467 more cases have recovered for a total now of 41,981.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|1
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|3
|
|Franklin
|16
|1
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|1
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|45
|3
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|696
|5
|Butler
|143
|2
|Floyd
|185
|6
|Franklin
|272
|1
|Hancock
|129
|
|Kossuth
|107
|1
|Mitchell
|85
|2
|Winnebago
|119
|1
|Worth
|71
|
|Wright
|497
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2304
|18
|
|Active Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|183
|Butler
|21
|Floyd
|29
|Franklin
|38
|Hancock
|7
|Kossuth
|32
|Mitchell
|14
|Winnebago
|53
|Worth
|22
|Wright
|70
|
|
|Area Total
|469
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|493
|19
|Butler
|120
|
|Floyd
|153
|5
|Franklin
|218
|
|Hancock
|120
|2
|Kossuth
|75
|3
|Mitchell
|71
|2
|Winnebago
|65
|1
|Worth
|49
|
|Wright
|426
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1790
|34
|
|Cases before July 1
|New since July 1
|Cerro Gordo
|102
|594
|Butler
|47
|96
|Floyd
|66
|119
|Franklin
|77
|195
|Hancock
|47
|82
|Kossuth
|32
|75
|Mitchell
|29
|56
|Winnebago
|26
|93
|Worth
|15
|56
|Wright
|370
|127
|
|
|
|Area Total
|811
|1493