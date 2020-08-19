      Weather Alert

Three more dead of COVID-19 in listening area, state’s death toll pushes across 1000 mark

Aug 19, 2020 @ 11:00am

DES MOINES — Three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in our listening area as the state’s death toll since the start of the pandemic has crossed the 1000 mark.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, single deaths were reported in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning in Cerro Gordo, Franklin and Winnebago counties. That brings the number of deaths in the listening area to 45 — 20 in Cerro Gordo; 16 in Franklin; three in Floyd; two each in Butler and Hancock, and single deaths in Winnebago and Wright.

18 more cases of coronavirus were reported in our listening area during the same time period — six in Floyd; five in Cerro Gordo; two each in Butler and Mitchell; and single cases in Franklin, Kossuth and Winnebago — to bring the area’s total to 2304.

Of those, 469 area cases are active, or 20.3%. That’s down from 489 active cases at 11 o’clock on Tuesday morning. 34 more area cases have been listed as recovered for a total now of 1790.

Statewide, 16 more deaths were reported in the same 24-hour period to bring the total to 1003. 614 more cases have been confirmed for a total of 53,538. 467 more cases have recovered for a total now of 41,981.

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 20 1
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 16 1
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 1 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 45 3

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 696 5
Butler 143 2
Floyd 185 6
Franklin 272 1
Hancock 129
Kossuth 107 1
Mitchell 85 2
Winnebago 119 1
Worth 71
Wright 497
Area Total 2304 18

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 183
Butler 21
Floyd 29
Franklin 38
Hancock 7
Kossuth 32
Mitchell 14
Winnebago 53
Worth 22
Wright 70
Area Total 469

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 493 19
Butler 120
Floyd 153 5
Franklin 218
Hancock 120 2
Kossuth 75 3
Mitchell 71 2
Winnebago 65 1
Worth 49
Wright 426 2
Area Total 1790 34

 

 

July-Aug case count
 Cases before July 1 New since July 1
Cerro Gordo 102 594
Butler 47 96
Floyd 66 119
Franklin 77 195
Hancock 47 82
Kossuth 32 75
Mitchell 29 56
Winnebago 26 93
Worth 15 56
Wright 370 127
Area Total 811 1493
