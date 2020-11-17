Three more COVID-19 related deaths in north-central Iowa reported
DES MOINES — Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa as the area’s number of active cases rose by over 130 over the last day.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the three deaths reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning were in Cerro Gordo, Kossuth and Mitchell counties, bringing the area’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 104. Cerro Gordo County has now seen a total of 33 COVID-related deaths, Mitchell County has four and Kossuth County three.
211 new COVID cases were reported in the listening area in the same 24 hour time period while 77 new cases have been reported as recovered.
The active case count for the 10-county listening area rose from 4122 on Monday to 4253 today. That number is 2743 higher than the start of the month of November.
In Cerro Gordo County, the active case count stands at 1512, 1035 higher than at the start of the month.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|33
|1
|Butler
|3
|
|Floyd
|12
|
|Franklin
|19
|
|Hancock
|6
|
|Kossuth
|3
|1
|Mitchell
|4
|1
|Winnebago
|21
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|3
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|104
|3
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|2788
|93
|Butler
|792
|18
|Floyd
|792
|31
|Franklin
|592
|6
|Hancock
|693
|11
|Kossuth
|798
|14
|Mitchell
|604
|6
|Winnebago
|779
|15
|Worth
|277
|4
|Wright
|1044
|13
|
|
|
|Area Total
|9159
|211
|
|
|Active Cases 11/13/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1512
|1249
|477
|Butler
|350
|272
|82
|Floyd
|304
|215
|60
|Franklin
|181
|141
|42
|Hancock
|366
|309
|134
|Kossuth
|359
|319
|176
|Mitchell
|366
|307
|119
|Winnebago
|326
|279
|192
|Worth
|145
|117
|46
|Wright
|344
|306
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4253
|3514
|1510
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1243
|19
|Butler
|439
|5
|Floyd
|476
|
|Franklin
|392
|1
|Hancock
|321
|5
|Kossuth
|436
|14
|Mitchell
|234
|5
|Winnebago
|432
|10
|Worth
|132
|3
|Wright
|697
|15
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4802
|77
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|26.3
|Butler
|22.8
|Floyd
|23.5
|Franklin
|18.8
|Hancock
|23
|Kossuth
|22.9
|Mitchell
|24.9
|Winnebago
|24.9
|Worth
|17.2
|Wright
|19.2
|
|
|Area Average
|23.5