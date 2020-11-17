      Weather Alert

Three more COVID-19 related deaths in north-central Iowa reported

Nov 17, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa as the area’s number of active cases rose by over 130 over the last day.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the three deaths reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning were in Cerro Gordo, Kossuth and Mitchell counties, bringing the area’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 104. Cerro Gordo County has now seen a total of 33 COVID-related deaths, Mitchell County has four and Kossuth County three.

211 new COVID cases were reported in the listening area in the same 24 hour time period while 77 new cases have been reported as recovered.

The active case count for the 10-county listening area rose from 4122 on Monday to 4253 today. That number is 2743 higher than the start of the month of November.

In Cerro Gordo County, the active case count stands at 1512, 1035 higher than at the start of the month. 

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 33 1
Butler 3
Floyd 12
Franklin 19
Hancock 6
Kossuth 3 1
Mitchell 4 1
Winnebago 21
Worth
Wright 3
Area Total 104 3

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 2788 93
Butler 792 18
Floyd 792 31
Franklin 592 6
Hancock 693 11
Kossuth 798 14
Mitchell 604 6
Winnebago 779 15
Worth 277 4
Wright 1044 13
Area Total 9159 211

 

 

Active Cases 11/17/20
 Active Cases 11/13/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1512 1249 477
Butler 350 272 82
Floyd 304 215 60
Franklin 181 141 42
Hancock 366 309 134
Kossuth 359 319 176
Mitchell 366 307 119
Winnebago 326 279 192
Worth 145 117 46
Wright 344 306 182
Area Total 4253 3514 1510

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1243 19
Butler 439 5
Floyd 476
Franklin 392 1
Hancock 321 5
Kossuth 436 14
Mitchell 234 5
Winnebago 432 10
Worth 132 3
Wright 697 15
Area Total 4802 77

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 26.3
Butler 22.8
Floyd 23.5
Franklin 18.8
Hancock 23
Kossuth 22.9
Mitchell 24.9
Winnebago 24.9
Worth 17.2
Wright 19.2
Area Average 23.5
