Three COVID deaths reported over weekend in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — Three COVID-19 related deaths were reported for the north-central Iowa area over the weekend by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Between midday Friday and midday Sunday, the deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo, Mitchell and Wright counties, bringing the ten-county listening area’s death total to 321. Cerro Gordo County has now seen 73 deaths, Mitchell 38, and Wright 26.
68 more people in the listening area were diagnosed with COVID-19 in that same time period with 62 more people being listed as recovered.
The active case count for the listening area rose slightly from 1744 on Friday to 1747 on Sunday.
(Editor’s note — The data for this report was taken prior to the Iowa Department of Public Health adding 250 more deaths to their data website on Sunday afternoon — we are trying to keep consistent with taking data from the website at 11:00 AM each morning. Our next report later today will reflect the additional deaths.)
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|73
|62
|11
|1
|Butler
|26
|23
|3
|
|Floyd
|37
|29
|8
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|45
|42
|3
|
|Mitchell
|38
|37
|1
|1
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|26
|23
|3
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|321
|280
|41
|3
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4813
|20
|Butler
|1536
|8
|Floyd
|1434
|6
|Franklin
|1056
|6
|Hancock
|1345
|1
|Kossuth
|1854
|15
|Mitchell
|1179
|1
|Winnebago
|1246
|6
|Worth
|628
|2
|Wright
|1689
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16780
|68
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4325
|8
|Butler
|1293
|7
|Floyd
|1271
|6
|Franklin
|905
|6
|Hancock
|1176
|4
|Kossuth
|1547
|7
|Mitchell
|1034
|5
|Winnebago
|1090
|6
|Worth
|538
|8
|Wright
|1533
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14712
|62
|Active Cases
|1/31/21
|1/29/21
|1/22/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Sunday
|Friday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|415
|404
|425
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|217
|216
|229
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|126
|126
|132
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|132
|132
|164
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|145
|148
|157
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|262
|254
|211
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|107
|112
|143
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|127
|127
|117
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|86
|92
|111
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|130
|133
|139
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1747
|1744
|1828
|2096
|5526
|1510