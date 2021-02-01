      Weather Alert

Three COVID deaths reported over weekend in north-central Iowa

Feb 1, 2021 @ 5:45am

MASON CITY — Three COVID-19 related deaths were reported for the north-central Iowa area over the weekend by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Between midday Friday and midday Sunday, the deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo, Mitchell and Wright counties, bringing the ten-county listening area’s death total to 321. Cerro Gordo County has now seen 73 deaths, Mitchell 38, and Wright 26.

68 more people in the listening area were diagnosed with COVID-19 in that same time period with 62 more people being listed as recovered.

The active case count for the listening area rose slightly from 1744 on Friday to 1747 on Sunday.

 

(Editor’s note — The data for this report was taken prior to the Iowa Department of Public Health adding 250 more deaths to their data website on Sunday afternoon — we are trying to keep consistent with taking data from the website at 11:00 AM each morning. Our next report later today will reflect the additional deaths.)

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 73 62 11 1
Butler 26 23 3
Floyd 37 29 8
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 45 42 3
Mitchell 38 37 1 1
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 26 23 3 1
Area Total 321 280 41 3

 

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4813 20
Butler 1536 8
Floyd 1434 6
Franklin 1056 6
Hancock 1345 1
Kossuth 1854 15
Mitchell 1179 1
Winnebago 1246 6
Worth 628 2
Wright 1689 3
Area Total 16780 68

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4325 8
Butler 1293 7
Floyd 1271 6
Franklin 905 6
Hancock 1176 4
Kossuth 1547 7
Mitchell 1034 5
Winnebago 1090 6
Worth 538 8
Wright 1533 5
Area Total 14712 62

 

 

Active Cases 1/31/21 1/29/21 1/22/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Sunday Friday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 415 404 425 549 1807 477
Butler 217 216 229 175 517 82
Floyd 126 126 132 130 550 60
Franklin 132 132 164 133 305 42
Hancock 145 148 157 235 408 134
Kossuth 262 254 211 269 535 176
Mitchell 107 112 143 173 447 119
Winnebago 127 127 117 123 359 192
Worth 86 92 111 126 118 46
Wright 130 133 139 183 410 182
Area Total 1747 1744 1828 2096 5526 1510
