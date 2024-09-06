For many Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients, September 2024 has arrived without the usual SSI check. If you’re wondering why this is happening, the answer lies in a scheduling quirk rather than a problem with your benefits.

Why No SSI Payment This Month?

Typically, SSI payments are issued on the first business day of each month. However, since September 1 fell on a Sunday this year, the payment intended for September was distributed early on August 30. As a result, beneficiaries won’t see another SSI check until October 1.

This situation is similar to what occurred in June when payments were distributed on May 31 due to June 1 being a Saturday.

What is Supplemental Security Income (SSI)?

SSI provides financial support to low-income seniors and disabled individuals. Unlike Social Security retirement benefits, SSI is funded by the U.S. Treasury and state-level supplements rather than income taxes. To qualify, individuals must have limited income and resources and meet specific criteria related to disability, blindness, or age.

For 2024, the maximum monthly benefit is $943 for individuals and $1,415 for couples. SSI differs from Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), which requires a work history and is funded through income taxes.

September Social Security Payment Schedule

For those receiving Social Security retirement benefits, payments will follow the usual schedule this month:

Sept. 11 : Birth dates from the 1st to 10th

: Birth dates from the 1st to 10th Sept. 18 : Birth dates from the 11th to 20th

: Birth dates from the 11th to 20th Sept. 25: Birth dates from the 21st to 31st

Upcoming SSI Application Changes

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will introduce a new, simplified online application process for SSI benefits later this year. The iClaim system will streamline the application process with clearer, plain-language questions. Initially available in December for specific first-time applicants, this system aims to expedite both applications and processing.

Source – usatoday