KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Third Iowa teen takes plea deal in killing near high school

October 5, 2022 4:51AM CDT
Share
Third Iowa teen takes plea deal in killing near high school
FILE - Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 7, 2022. A third teenager charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty to lesser crimes. The plea agreement accepted by a state court judge on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, may allow Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18, to avoid prison time for charges related to the March 7 death of 15-year-old Jose Lopez. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A third teenager charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty to lesser crimes. 

The plea agreement accepted by a state court judge on Monday may allow 18-year-old Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo to avoid prison time. He will plead guilty to charges including being an accessory after the fact and providing a pistol to a person under 21. Prosecutors will recommend a suspended sentence and two years of probation at a sentencing hearing on May 30. 

Two others have entered plea agreements, leaving five other teenagers to face murder charges as adults and two in juvenile court. The March 7th shooting killed 15-year-old Jose Lopez and injured two girls.

For the latest

Trending

1

Belmond teen who pleaded guilty to Mason City stabbing wins appeal of sentence, placed on probation
2

Osage man accused of missing Mason City woman's murder waives right to speedy trial, now set for April
3

Mason City man accused of shooting woman with arrow pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
4

Homeless man accused of stealing truck from Mason City driveway
5

Plea hearing set for Mason City man accused of setting fires at restaurant, laundromat