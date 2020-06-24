Ten more COVID-19 cases in our listening area
DES MOINES — Ten more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in north-central Iowa in the 24-hour time period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus reporting website, seven more cases were reported in Floyd County while single cases were reported in Hancock, Kossuth and Wright. Two cases were removed from Franklin County’s total and reassigned to other counties.
That brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in our listening area since the start of the pandemic to 654 — 341 in Wright; 66 in Franklin; 62 in Cerro Gordo; 50 in Floyd; 38 in Hancock; 36 in Butler; 27 in Kossuth; 17 in Winnebago; nine in Mitchell and eight in Worth.
Six more people were listed as recovered — two each in Hancock and Wright, with single cases in Floyd and Kossuth — to bring the area total to 303.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period: two more people died for a total now of 690; 255 more cases were identified for a total of 26,601; 341 more people have recovered for a total of 16,764.
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|62
|
|Butler
|36
|
|Floyd
|50
|7
|Franklin
|66
|(2 moved to another county)
|Hancock
|38
|1
|Kossuth
|27
|1
|Mitchell
|9
|
|Winnebago
|17
|
|Worth
|8
|
|Wright
|341
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|654
|10
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|28
|
|Butler
|25
|
|Floyd
|21
|1
|Franklin
|26
|
|Hancock
|27
|2
|Kossuth
|14
|1
|Mitchell
|5
|
|Winnebago
|12
|
|Worth
|5
|
|Wright
|140
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|303
|6
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|1
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4