Swaledale man in jail after standoff late Monday morning

SWALEDALE — A Swaledale man is in jail after a standoff with law enforcement late Monday morning.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called shortly before 11 o’clock to the 400 block of Main Street in Swaledale for a disturbance involving someone yelling in some sort of crisis.

A deputy arrived on the scene and made contact with 43-year-old John Jackson, who was in distress and tried to disarm the deputy inside the house during the initial contact. Jackson was able to retrieve a firearm from inside the residence. The first responding deputy called for assistance and retreated for safety.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to secure the area and they were able to get Jackson to surrender without incident.

Jackson was arrested and charged with attempting to disarm law enforcement, a Class D felony and was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.