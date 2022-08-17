Suspended sentences, probation for Mason City man accused of shooting at a vehicle, burglaries

MASON CITY — A Mason City man charged with shooting at another vehicle and attacking someone in an apartment last fall has been given a suspended prison sentence.

21-year-old Javail McKnight was accused of firing three bullets into the driver’s side door of another vehicle near the intersection of 9th and South Virginia on November 21st, and then later that day entering an apartment in the 1000 block of South Illinois where he allegedly assaulted a person and caused extensive damage to a television and a cell phone.

McKnight was also accused of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, after an incident on October 1st in the 700 block of 17th Southeast.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, McKnight earlier this year pleaded guilty to single counts of second-degree burglary, going armed with intent, and third-degree criminal mischief.

District Judge Colleen Weiland this week sentenced McKnight to a ten-year suspended prison term with five years probation on the burglary charge, a five-year suspended prison term with five years probation on the going armed with intent charge, and a two-year suspended prison term with two years probation on the criminal mischief charge, with all three sentences to be served consecutively.