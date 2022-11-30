Suspended sentence for Osage man guilty of burglary, domestic abuse

OSAGE — It’s a suspended prison sentence for an Osage man accused of burglary and assault.

42-year-old Brad Peck was accused of entering the home of a woman who had a no-contact order against him on July 2nd. Peck allegedly punched the victim in the face and placed her in a choke hold, with the criminal complaint stating that he stated to her “this time I’m gunna kill you for sure”. The victim lost consciousness with the defendant leaving.

Peck had pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, as well as domestic abuse assault impeding air flow, a Class D felony, but as part of a plea agreement later pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault by impeding air flow.

District Judge Christopher Foy on Tuesday sentenced Peck to five years in prison on each charge, with each term being suspended, and placed him on a total of five years probation.