Supreme Court Justice Breyer To Formally Retire Thursday
(Washington, DC) — Veteran Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will formally retire at 9 Thursday morning.
That’ll follow the release of remaining rulings at the end of the high court’s term.
Breyer wrote a letter to President Biden and said it has been a great honor being a member of the Supreme Court since 1994.
Federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed by the Senate, but no date has been set for her to officially replace Breyer on the Supreme Court.