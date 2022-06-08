      Weather Alert

Statehouse results — Bloomingdale holds off challenge from Hild

Jun 8, 2022 @ 2:45am

NORTHWOOD — A current member of north-central Iowa’s delegation to the Iowa House has survived a primary challenge. Northwood Republican Jane Bloomingdale, who has served three terms in the current House District 51, won the GOP nomination on Tuesday for the new House District 60, which includes all of Worth and Mitchell counties, the western third of Cerro Gordo County including Clear Lake, and the far northwest corner of Floyd County. Bloomingdale defeated retired teacher Deb Hild of Clear Lake by a margin of 1592-1335. There was no Democratic primary for the seat. 

 

There were two other contested primaries for legislative seats on Tuesday. In House District 58, Charley Thomson of Charles City won a three-man race in the Republican primary with 1140 votes. Jim Wright of Sumner finished second with 616 votes, while Sean Galleger of Fairbank had 309. In House District 56, Mark Thompson of Clarion won the GOP primary over James Nelson of Britt 2053-1088.

