State Wrestling Tournament Coverage on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com
Join us for coverage of the 2022 State Wrestling Tournament on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com, as well through the Audacy, TuneIn Radio and iHeart Radio apps.
Osage will be wrestling in the State Dual Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, with 34 area wrestlers competing in the traditional State Wrestling Tournament Thursday through Saturday
===============
— Wednesday — State Duals — Coverage of Osage in the State Dual Tournament on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB & kribam.com:
== 11:00 AM — 2A state quarterfinal — Osage vs. Atlantic-CAM
== 1:00 PM — 2A state semifinal or 2A consolation first round
== If Osage wins their quarterfinal round dual, they will wrestle for 1st or 3rd place Wednesday night, with tape delay coverage after Clear Lake girls basketball; if they lose quarterfinals, they will wrestle for 5th or 7th place live at 4:30 PM
===============
— Thursday-Saturday — Traditional Tournament — live coverage of 34 local wrestlers from Central Springs, Clear Lake, Charles City, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Lake Mills, Mason City High, North Butler-Clarksville, Northwood-Kensett, Osage, and West Hancock.
We’ll have coverage when local wrestlers are on the mat:
= Thursday
– 9:00 AM — Class 2A first round & first round consolation — KRIB & kribam.com
– 1:30 PM — Class 3A first round & first round consolation — KRIB & kribam.com
– 6:00 PM — Class 1A first round & first round consolation — KRIB & kribam.com
= Friday
– 9:00 AM — Class 2A & 3A quarterfinals & second round consolation — KRIB & kribam.com
– 2:30 PM — Class 1A quarterfinals, Class 2A semifinals & third round consolation, and Class 1A second round consolation — KRIB & kribam.com
– 7:30 PM — Class 3A semifinals & third round consolation, followed by 1A semifinals & third round consolation — KRIB & kribam.com…KGLO & kgloam.com joins in progress after high school basketball
= Saturday
– 10:00 AM — All classes consolation semifinals & finals — KRIB & kribam.com
– 6:00 PM — Championship matches of local wrestlers — coverage on KRIB & kribam.com and KGLO & kgloam.com— live coverage when possible, tape delayed if necessary after girls regional basketball
