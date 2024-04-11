State reports two Safe Haven babies turned over in March

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says two babies were given up to the state last month through the Safe Haven program.

HHS says a baby girl, born March 17th and a baby boy born March 20th were given up and will be placed with foster families until permanent placement is determined. The two babies bring the total 68 which have been turned over under the law that was created more than two decades ago after an infant who was strangled was found abandoned in a snowbank in Chelsea.

Parents can turn a baby over within 90 days of birth with no questions asked at hospitals, police and fire stations. HHS says these are the first babies turned over in 2024, and 10 infants were turned over in 2023.