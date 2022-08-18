State reaches agreement with another opioid maker

DES MOINES — Iowa and several other states have reached an opioid agreement with a drug maker based in Ireland.

The agreement says Endo International will provide up to 450 million dollars to participating state and local governments. It bans the promotion of Endo’s opioids and requires Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication online.

Endo filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday night, and the agreement resolves allegations that Endo boosted opioid sales using deceptive marketing that downplayed the risk of addiction and overstated the benefits.

Further details of the settlement and the amount of money each state will receive are still being worked out.