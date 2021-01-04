“State of the City” address tomorrow night in Mason City (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor is finishing up preparations for the annual “State of the City” address this week.
In a social media posting made this morning, Bill Schickel says he’s excited to be able to share his thoughts with the citizens of Mason City. “I know that with the pandemic, it’s affected all of us in a very deep and personal way, and I’ll be talking a little bit about that. But despite all of that, the year 2021 is shaping up to be one of resounding resilience right here in River City. There are all kinds of exciting things going on and you’re going to hear all about it. I’ve got some news to tell you about.”
Due to the pandemic, this year’s address will be made virtually as part of the council’s meeting at 7 o’clock Tuesday night. You can watch the meeting by heading to masoncity.net or via the public information channel on Mediacom cable.