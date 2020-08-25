State board recommends wearing face coverings in public
DES MOINES — The State Board of Medicine is recommending the use of face masks in public areas to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The state Board of Medicine issued a news release, citing “considerable emerging evidence” and the board announced it was joining the Centers for Disease Control in recommending the use of face coverings.
The board is encouraging “physicians and support staff” to train Iowans on proper face mask use — including children who are returning to school.