Speaker says House GOP working on more state income tax cuts

DES MOINES — House Speaker Pat Grassley says Republican lawmakers are working on another round of state income tax cuts.

“We’re having good conversation around the tax policy that’s still floating around here,” Grassley says. “I feel confident we’ll be able to achieve speeding up the tax cut before we head home.”

Tax cuts approved in 2022 will shrink the state individual income tax to a single rate just under four percent by 2026. In January, Governor Reynolds suggested going lower, to 3.65% and making that rate retroactive to January 1st of THIS year. Grassley says House Republicans are developing a plan. “I don’t think it’s been settled what that will look like,” Grassley says, “but I feel pretty confident that we’ll be able to find resolution on that.”

Tuesday is the 100th day of the 2024 legislative session. It’s a target date for adjourning the Iowa General Assembly and the last day legislators get expense money in addition to their salary, but there’s no legal deadline for concluding the session.

Later today, the House Appropriations Committee will meet to consider six different bills outfling state spending plans for the budgeting year that begins July 1st. The Iowa Senate has released a tentative schedule for debating nine bills today.