Slight upturn over the weekend in area’s active COVID-19 case count
MASON CITY — After a week that saw the north-central Iowa listening area’s active COVID-19 case count fluctuate slightly up and down, that number took a slight rise over the weekend.
In the time period between midday Friday and midday Monday, 48 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our ten-county listening area, 24 more recoveries were reported, while no new COVID-related deaths were reported. That moved the active case count in our listening area from 1650 on Friday to 1673 today.
In Cerro Gordo County, nine new cases were reported while two new recoveries were listed to bring the active case count in the county up from 477 on Friday to 484 today.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, eight people were hospitalized with COVID, the same as Friday. Four patients are in an intensive care unit, up two compared to Friday. Two of those patients are on a ventilator.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5410
|9
|Butler
|1685
|3
|Floyd
|1655
|4
|Franklin
|1196
|0
|Hancock
|1484
|4
|Kossuth
|2124
|18
|Mitchell
|1333
|3
|Winnebago
|1415
|7
|Worth
|706
|0
|Wright
|1818
|0
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18826
|48
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4841
|2
|Butler
|1529
|2
|Floyd
|1419
|2
|Franklin
|1058
|2
|Hancock
|1326
|0
|Kossuth
|1876
|8
|Mitchell
|1156
|0
|Winnebago
|1243
|5
|Worth
|643
|1
|Wright
|1684
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16775
|24
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|
|Butler
|32
|28
|4
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|20
|19
|1
|
|Hancock
|33
|27
|6
|
|Kossuth
|57
|51
|6
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|378
|324
|54
|0
|Active Cases
|3/12/21
|3/12/21
|3/5/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Friday
|Friday
|Previous Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|484
|477
|476
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|124
|123
|126
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|195
|193
|192
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|118
|120
|118
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|125
|121
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|191
|181
|194
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|137
|134
|121
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|141
|139
|136
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|55
|56
|69
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|103
|106
|102
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1673
|1650
|1658
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742