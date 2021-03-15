      Weather Alert

Slight upturn over the weekend in area’s active COVID-19 case count

Mar 15, 2021 @ 11:30am

MASON CITY — After a week that saw the north-central Iowa listening area’s active COVID-19 case count fluctuate slightly up and down, that number took a slight rise over the weekend.

In the time period between midday Friday and midday Monday, 48 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in our ten-county listening area, 24 more recoveries were reported, while no new COVID-related deaths were reported. That moved the active case count in our listening area from 1650 on Friday to 1673 today.

In Cerro Gordo County, nine new cases were reported while two new recoveries were listed to bring the active case count in the county up from 477 on Friday to 484 today.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, eight people were hospitalized with COVID, the same as Friday. Four patients are in an intensive care unit, up two compared to Friday. Two of those patients are on a ventilator.

 

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5410 9
Butler 1685 3
Floyd 1655 4
Franklin 1196 0
Hancock 1484 4
Kossuth 2124 18
Mitchell 1333 3
Winnebago 1415 7
Worth 706 0
Wright 1818 0
Area Total 18826 48

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4841 2
Butler 1529 2
Floyd 1419 2
Franklin 1058 2
Hancock 1326 0
Kossuth 1876 8
Mitchell 1156 0
Winnebago 1243 5
Worth 643 1
Wright 1684 2
Area Total 16775 24

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14
Butler 32 28 4
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 20 19 1
Hancock 33 27 6
Kossuth 57 51 6
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 378 324 54 0

 

 

Active Cases 3/12/21 3/12/21 3/5/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Friday Friday Previous Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 484 477 476 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 124 123 126 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 195 193 192 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 118 120 118 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 125 121 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 191 181 194 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 137 134 121 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 141 139 136 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 55 56 69 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 103 106 102 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1673 1650 1658 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
