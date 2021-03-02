SkyWest/United Express begins three-year commercial air service contract serving Mason City Municipal Airport
MASON CITY — Commercial jet service between Mason City and Chicago got underway on Monday as SkyWest started a three-year contract under the federal Essential Air Service program.
Mason City Municipal Airport manager David Sims says SkyWest, operating as a United Express carrier, will provide 12 round-trip flights between Mason City and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport using a 50-seat jet. “This is a great day for the airport. We love bringing service like this back to north Iowa. This gives us a connection to the entire globe. You can buy one ticket and travel anywhere. You have over 600 daily departures from Chicago to over 200 destinations that you can fly directly out of Mason City and get on those flights.”
Sims says passengers will be able to use United to schedule flights anywhere in the world. “The United connection provides so much convenience to the travelers. You can buy one ticket all the way from here to your destination. Your luggage will make the connections with you, and you’ll have seamless travel.”
Sims says Skywest was a perfect choice to serve the airport. “SkyWest is the largest regional operator in the United States. They are one of the few airlines that managed to actually turn a small profit in 2020 despite the pandemic. They are also one of the #1 rated companies in the country to work for.”
It’s the first time that Mason City has had commercial jet service since Delta’s departure in 2012.