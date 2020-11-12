Six straight days Iowa has reported over 4000 new COVID-19 cases
DES MOINES — For the sixth straight day, more than 4000 Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 and there were 30 more deaths statewide, including one in Wright County in our listening area.
As the virus continued its rapid spread, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported the number of people being treated in hospitals increased to 1,208 patients.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from nearly 29% on Oct. 28 to 50% on Nov. 11, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Iowa’s rate is second in the nation to South Dakota, which is at 54.5%.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 232 more positive cases were reported in our listening area while 61 more people have recovered locally. The active case count rose by 170 in that same time period to 3191. That’s almost 1700 more active cases than the start of November.
The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate is 21.8%, up from 21.3% at the same time on Wednesday. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average rate is 23.8%, up from 23.2% on Wednesday.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|2355
|94
|Butler
|679
|26
|Floyd
|661
|17
|Franklin
|530
|16
|Hancock
|609
|23
|Kossuth
|695
|17
|Mitchell
|513
|18
|Winnebago
|679
|13
|Worth
|229
|4
|Wright
|957
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|7907
|232
|
|
|Active Cases 11/6/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1139
|672
|477
|Butler
|244
|138
|82
|Floyd
|174
|85
|60
|Franklin
|121
|68
|42
|Hancock
|288
|193
|134
|Kossuth
|290
|199
|176
|Mitchell
|291
|184
|119
|Winnebago
|263
|223
|192
|Worth
|104
|76
|46
|Wright
|277
|230
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3191
|2068
|1510
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|31
|
|Butler
|3
|
|Floyd
|12
|
|Franklin
|19
|
|Hancock
|6
|
|Kossuth
|1
|
|Mitchell
|2
|
|Winnebago
|21
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|3
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|98
|1
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1185
|6
|Butler
|432
|
|Floyd
|475
|
|Franklin
|390
|19
|Hancock
|315
|2
|Kossuth
|404
|4
|Mitchell
|220
|6
|Winnebago
|395
|17
|Worth
|125
|2
|Wright
|677
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4618
|61
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|23.8
|Butler
|22.4
|Floyd
|19.8
|Franklin
|17.5
|Hancock
|23.2
|Kossuth
|20.2
|Mitchell
|24.6
|Winnebago
|21.5
|Worth
|15.4
|Wright
|20.8
|
|
|Area Average
|21.8