Six straight days Iowa has reported over 4000 new COVID-19 cases

Nov 12, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — For the sixth straight day, more than 4000 Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 and there were 30 more deaths statewide, including one in Wright County in our listening area.

As the virus continued its rapid spread, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported the number of people being treated in hospitals increased to 1,208 patients.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from nearly 29% on Oct. 28 to 50% on Nov. 11, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Iowa’s rate is second in the nation to South Dakota, which is at 54.5%.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 232 more positive cases were reported in our listening area while 61 more people have recovered locally. The active case count rose by 170 in that same time period to 3191. That’s almost 1700 more active cases than the start of November.

The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate is 21.8%, up from 21.3% at the same time on Wednesday. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average rate is 23.8%, up from 23.2% on Wednesday.

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 2355 94
Butler 679 26
Floyd 661 17
Franklin 530 16
Hancock 609 23
Kossuth 695 17
Mitchell 513 18
Winnebago 679 13
Worth 229 4
Wright 957 4
Area Total 7907 232

 

 

Active Cases 11/12/20
 Active Cases 11/6/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1139 672 477
Butler 244 138 82
Floyd 174 85 60
Franklin 121 68 42
Hancock 288 193 134
Kossuth 290 199 176
Mitchell 291 184 119
Winnebago 263 223 192
Worth 104 76 46
Wright 277 230 182
Area Total 3191 2068 1510

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 31
Butler 3
Floyd 12
Franklin 19
Hancock 6
Kossuth 1
Mitchell 2
Winnebago 21
Worth
Wright 3 1
Area Total 98 1

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1185 6
Butler 432
Floyd 475
Franklin 390 19
Hancock 315 2
Kossuth 404 4
Mitchell 220 6
Winnebago 395 17
Worth 125 2
Wright 677 5
Area Total 4618 61

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 23.8
Butler 22.4
Floyd 19.8
Franklin 17.5
Hancock 23.2
Kossuth 20.2
Mitchell 24.6
Winnebago 21.5
Worth 15.4
Wright 20.8
Area Average 21.8
