      Weather Alert

Six more north-central Iowa COVID deaths reported

Jan 4, 2021 @ 11:15am

MASON CITY — Six more COVID-19 deaths were reported throughout north-central Iowa between midday Sunday and midday Monday as the active case count in our listening area continues to decrease.

Floyd and Wright counties each reported two new deaths while Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counties each had one new death in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning. That brings the death total up to 63 in Cerro Gordo County, 36 in Floyd, 31 in Mitchell and 20 in Wright. The north-central Iowa death total is now at 277.

20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in north-central Iowa in the same 24-hour period while 54 more people have recovered. The active case count in the listening area dropped from 1965 on Sunday to 1925 as of 11 o’clock this morning.

The number of people hospitalized in north-central Iowa due to COVID-19 is down one from yesterday at 44. Six of those patients are in an intensive care unit and five are on a ventilator.

 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 63 52 11 1
Butler 23 20 3
Floyd 36 28 8 2
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 32 31 1
Mitchell 31 31 0 1
Winnebago 28 23 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 20 18 2 2
Area Total 277 240 37 6

 

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4366 5
Butler 1300 2
Floyd 1293 2
Franklin 923 1
Hancock 1191 2
Kossuth 1568 2
Mitchell 1059 2
Winnebago 1108
Worth 535 1
Wright 1542 3
Area Total 14885 20

 

 

Active Cases 1/3/21 1/3/21 1/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Sunday Yesterday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 479 487 549 549 1807 477
Butler 167 172 175 175 517 82
Floyd 118 121 130 130 550 60
Franklin 139 140 133 133 305 42
Hancock 220 222 235 235 408 134
Kossuth 224 242 269 269 535 176
Mitchell 167 166 173 173 447 119
Winnebago 112 116 123 123 359 192
Worth 126 126 126 126 118 46
Wright 173 173 183 183 410 182
Area Total 1925 1965 2096 2096 5526 1510

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 3824 12
Butler 1110 7
Floyd 1139 3
Franklin 767 2
Hancock 947 4
Kossuth 1312 20
Mitchell 861
Winnebago 968 4
Worth 406 1
Wright 1349 1
Area Total 12683 54
For the latest

Trending
Two wanted Mason City men arrested after pursuit
Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve agreement to set up vaccination clinic in old Sears store
Active COVID case count in north-central Iowa drops below 2000 for first time since early November
Lottery looking at penalties for trying to avoid state debt collection from jackpots
Six more north-central Iowa COVID deaths reported