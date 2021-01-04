Six more north-central Iowa COVID deaths reported
MASON CITY — Six more COVID-19 deaths were reported throughout north-central Iowa between midday Sunday and midday Monday as the active case count in our listening area continues to decrease.
Floyd and Wright counties each reported two new deaths while Cerro Gordo and Mitchell counties each had one new death in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning. That brings the death total up to 63 in Cerro Gordo County, 36 in Floyd, 31 in Mitchell and 20 in Wright. The north-central Iowa death total is now at 277.
20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in north-central Iowa in the same 24-hour period while 54 more people have recovered. The active case count in the listening area dropped from 1965 on Sunday to 1925 as of 11 o’clock this morning.
The number of people hospitalized in north-central Iowa due to COVID-19 is down one from yesterday at 44. Six of those patients are in an intensive care unit and five are on a ventilator.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|63
|52
|11
|1
|Butler
|23
|20
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|2
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|32
|31
|1
|
|Mitchell
|31
|31
|0
|1
|Winnebago
|28
|23
|5
|
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|
|Wright
|20
|18
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|277
|240
|37
|6
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4366
|5
|Butler
|1300
|2
|Floyd
|1293
|2
|Franklin
|923
|1
|Hancock
|1191
|2
|Kossuth
|1568
|2
|Mitchell
|1059
|2
|Winnebago
|1108
|
|Worth
|535
|1
|Wright
|1542
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|14885
|20
|Active Cases
|1/3/21
|1/3/21
|1/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Sunday
|Yesterday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|479
|487
|549
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|167
|172
|175
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|118
|121
|130
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|139
|140
|133
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|220
|222
|235
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|224
|242
|269
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|167
|166
|173
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|112
|116
|123
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|126
|126
|126
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|173
|173
|183
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1925
|1965
|2096
|2096
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3824
|12
|Butler
|1110
|7
|Floyd
|1139
|3
|Franklin
|767
|2
|Hancock
|947
|4
|Kossuth
|1312
|20
|Mitchell
|861
|
|Winnebago
|968
|4
|Worth
|406
|1
|Wright
|1349
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|12683
|54