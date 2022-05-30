Shooting at Mason City campground investigated
MASON CITY — Authorities say they will turn over evidence to prosecutors to decide whether charges should be filed after a shooting in a Mason City campground on Friday night.
The Mason City Police Department says they were called shortly after 10:15 PM to a report of a shooting at the MacNider Campgrounds at 901 Birch Drive that followed a disagreement between campers. Officers found one person had sustained a gunshot wound, and they were quickly able to identify the shooter and secure the weapon. The injured person was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.
Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says based on their preliminary investigation, the incident started over a parking issue at the campground. He says once the investigation is completed, it will be sent to the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office for review for criminal charges. Brinkley says there’s no ongoing threat to the community related to this incident.
Anybody with information about the shooting who has not yet talked with the police department is asked to call them at 641-421-3636.