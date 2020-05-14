      Weather Alert

Five year sentence for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle

May 14, 2020 @ 10:39am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle is headed to prison.

On November 13th 2018, 48-year-old Kevin Shafer was driving northbound on Grouse Avenue when he crossed the center line just south of the intersection with 230th Street south of Clear Lake. A southbound vehicle trying to avoid a collision went into the ditch, but Shafer went into the same ditch and crashed into the other vehicle, seriously injuring the driver.

Investigators said lab tests found amphetamines and methamphetamine in Shafer’s blood at the time of the crash.

Shafer pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Judge Adam Sauer on Wednesday sentenced Shafer to five years in prison and issued a $750 fine which was suspended.

