Severe weather impacts north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — Severe weather impacted north-central Iowa in several places last night with damage caused by tornadoes, hail and wind. In Mason City, areas between the Winnebago River and North Iowa Area Community College suffered significant damage last night during one of the rounds of severe weather when straight-line winds hit in the Eastbrook area, including at Radio Park.
We suffered damage to our building, with a tower that supplies studio-to-transmitter links for most of our radio stations falling during that event. An apartment complex across the street from Radio Park in the 300 block of South Yorktown Pike sustained major damage to its roof.
During last night’s storms, many counties in our listening area were under tornado warnings or severe thunderstorm warnings, but all warnings have now expired.
As of 4 o’clock this morning, about 200 customers of Alliant Energy in the Mason City area did not have power.
The weather is supposed to be calmer today even though we have chances for scattered shower throughout the day with a high near 50.