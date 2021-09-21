September is National Recovery Month
MASON CITY — It’s National Recovery Month. It’s an observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible.
Shanda Hansen from YSS Francis Lauer in Mason City says the pandemic has made things more challenging for people. “As we know, there are many people that are battling many things, and in this time, not only now but forever obviously with COVID, the need for mental health and substance abuse awareness is that much more prevalent and really is at the forefront.”
Hansen says National Recovery Month helps the public learn more about mental health and substance abuse. “Mental health and substance abuse are true barriers that people have to wonderful lives. Bringing that to the forefront is really important to us.”
The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors at their meeting today signed a proclamation in support of National Recovery Month.